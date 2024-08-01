Who's on my ballot in north central Florida? A voter guide for 2024

Across WUFT's coverage area, over 65 county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.
Our newsroom reached out to all 171 candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.
Many responded, and their positions can be found by clicking the link in their name below. If a candidate didn't respond, their name is not linked.
Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.
The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.
The general election is Nov. 5.
Scroll below to find your area and learn more about some of the candidates running to represent one of its offices. If you're looking for Alachua County candidates, click here.
Party key:
- D: Democrat
- R: Republican
- NPA: No party affiliation
- WRI: Write-in
- NP: Non-partisan race
Bradford County
Candidate
Position
Carolyn Brown Spooner (D)
County Commission District 1
Shannon Smith (R)
County Commission District 1
Brian Outlaw (R)
County Commission District 5
Diane Andrews (R)
County Commission District 5
Candace Cragg Osteen (NP)
School Board District 4
Dana Reddish Bell (NP)
School Board District 4
Mitchell Gunter (NP)
School Board District 4
Ana Bhajan (NPA)
Superintendent of Schools
Tracey Kendrick (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Will Hartley (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Citrus County
|Curtiss Bryant (R)
County Commission District 1
Jeff Kinnard (R)
County Commission District 1
Janet Barek (R)
County Commission District 3
Ruthie Davis Schlabach (R)
County Commission District 3
Paul Grogan (NPA)
County Commission District 5
Holly Davis (R)
County Commission District 5
Amber May Thomas (NP)
County Judge Seat 3
Lisa Yeager (NP)
County Judge Seat 3
Dale Marie Merrill (NP)
School Board District 2
Ken Frink (NP)
School Board District 2
Laura Gatling-Wright (NP)
School Board District 2
Victoria L. Smith (NP)
School Board District 2
Michael Prendergast (R)
Sheriff
David Vincent (R)
Sheriff
Scott Hebert (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Jason Koon (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Maureen "Mo" Baird (R)
Supervisor of Elections
Tifani Long (R)
Supervisor of Elections
Columbia County
Dixie County
|Gerald "Turtle" Montgomery (R)
County Commission District 1
Paul Jody Stephenson (R)
County Commission District 1
Wade Higginbotham (R)
County Commission District 1
Aaron Spivey (R)
County Commission District 3
Mark Hatch (R)
County Commission District 3
David Osteen (R)
County Commission District 5
Tanner Lytle (R)
County Commission District 5
Julie Herring (R)
Sheriff
Darby Butler (R)
Sheriff
Darbi Chaires (R)
Supervisor of Elections
Paul Gainey (R)
Supervisor of Elections
Tracey Brannin Groom (R)
Supervisor of Elections
Gilchrist County
|Jerry "Bubba" Brown Jr. (R)
County Commission District 1
Sharon Langford (R)
County Commission District 1
Billy Cannon (R)
County Commission District 3
Ronald Smith (R)
County Commission District 3
Tammy Hale (R)
County Commission District 5
Jeffery Jordan (R)
County Commission District 5
Kenrick Thomas (R)
County Commission District 5
John Perryman (NP)
School Board
Susan Owens (NP)
School Board
Dena Ann Griffith (NP)
School Board
Patricia Hodge Philman (NP)
School Board
Tammy Rush Moore (NP)
School Board
Gina Geiger (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Ronda Adkins (R)
Superintendent of Schools
James Surrency (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Lisa Darus (R)
Supervisor of Elections
Scott Allen Osteen (R)
Supervisor of Elections
Olivia Roberts (R)
Supervisor of Elections
Michael McElroy (R)
Tax Collector
Terry Trail (R)
Tax Collector
Hernando County
|Ryan Amsler (R)
County Commission District 1
Elizabeth Narverud (R)
County Commission District 1
Marvin Baynham (R)
County Commission District 3
John Allocco (R)
County Commission District 3
Luciano Vignali (D)
County Commission District 3
Burton Frederick Melaugh (NPA)
County Commission District 3
Kathleen Cummings (D)
County Commission District 5
Pamela Everett (R)
County Commission District 5
Steven Champion II (R)
County Commission District 5
Randolph Dawson Mazourek (R)
Property Appraiser
Kevin Johnston (R)
Property Appraiser
Seth Noe (NP)
Property Appraiser
Gregg Laskoski (NP)
School Board District 4
Mark Cioffi (NP)
School Board District 4
Michelle Bonczek (NP)
School Board District 4
Joseph Puglia (R)
Sheriff
Al Nienhuis (R)
Sheriff
Lafayette County
|Nancy Laminack (R)
County Commission District 3
Lisa Walker (R)
County Commission District 3
Earnest Jones (D)
County Commission District 5
Andrew Branche (R)
County Commission District 5
Jeff Walker (NP)
School Board District 2
Katrina Fillyaw (NP)
School Board District 2
Kimberly Adams (NP)
School Board District 2
Amanda Hickman (NP)
School Board District 2
Fred Allen (R)
Sheriff
Scott Bonafide (R)
Sheriff
Brian Lamb (R)
Sheriff
Levy County
|Brian Gore (R)
Clerk of Court
Matt Brooks (R)
Clerk of Court
Jen Kerkhoff (NPA)
Clerk of Court
Mandy Waters (R)
Clerk of Court
Charlie Kennedy (R)
County Commission District 1
John Meeks (R)
County Commission District 1
Johnny Hiers (R)
County Commission District 5
Zach Bullock (R)
County Commission District 5
Dale Hart (R)
Property Appraiser
Jason Whistler (R)
Property Appraiser
Kelly Strickland Gore (NP)
School Board District 4
Linda Campbell (NP)
School Board District 4
Britton Drew (R)
Sheriff
Bobby McCallum (R)
Sheriff
Chris Cowart (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Tammy Boyle (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Marion County
|Craig Curry (R)
County Commission District 1
Sarah Dennis (R)
County Commission District 1
Matt McClain (R)
County Commission District 3
Rich Brown (WRI)
County Commission District 3
David Blackwell (R)
County Commission District 3
Allison Campbell (NP)
School Board District 1
Beth McCall (NP)
School Board District 1
Billy Woods (R)
Sheriff
Milton Busby Jr. (R)
Sheriff
Putnam County
|Douglas Hays (R)
County Commission District 1
Jeovanny Palencia (R)
County Commission District 1
JR Newbold III (R)
County Commission District 1
Josh Alexander (R)
County Commission District 3
Les Sims (R)
County Commission District 3
Timothy Williams (R)
County Commission District 5
Walton Pellicer (R)
County Commission District 5
Buddy Goddard (R)
County Commission District 5
Tim Grose (WRI)
County Commission District 5
Alex Sharp (NP)
County Judge Seat 1
Anne Marie Gennusa (NP)
County Judge Seat 1
Constance Daniels (NP)
County Judge Seat 1
Annie Davis (NP)
Palatka City Commission District 1
Allegra Kitchens (NP)
Palatka City Commission District 1
Elizabeth van Rensburg (NP)
Palatka City Commission District 3
Will Jones (NP)
Palatka City Commission District 3
David Buckles (NP)
School Board District 2
Leon Edenfield (NP)
School Board District 2
Sandra Gilyard (NP)
School Board District 3
Tim Houghtaling (NP)
School Board District 3
Gator DeLoaach (R)
Sheriff
Edison Edison (NPA)
Sheriff
Pat Wilson (WRI)
Superintendent of Schools
Paul Adamczyk (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Rick Surrency (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Brenda Bridges (R)
Tax Collector
Sydney Myers (R)
Tax Collector
|Brittany Goodson (R)
Tax Collector
Suwannee County
Kenneth Bryant (R)
County Commission District 1
William Don Hale (R)
County Commission District 1
Charlie McIntosh (WRI)
County Commission District 3
Travis Land (R)
County Commission District 3
Lesley Fry (NP)
School Board District 1
Adam Hitt (NP)
School Board District 1
Douglas Aukerman (NP)
School Board District 1
|Fred Martin Jr. (WRI)
Sheriff
Harry K. Weaver Jr. (NPA)
Sheriff
Jason Rountree (R)
Sheriff
Sam St John (R)
Sheriff
Janene Fitzpatrick (WRI)
Superintendent of Schools
Ronnie Gray (R)
Superintendent of Schools
Sharon Jordan (R)
Tax Collector
Jennifer Holtzclaw (R)
Tax Collector
Union County
|Kellie Rhoades (R)
Clerk of Court
Ryan Perez (R)
Clerk of Court
Chad Ali (R)
County Commission District 3
Daniel Tomlinson (R)
County Commission District 3
Shelton Arnold (R)
County Commission District 3
Melissa McNeal (R)
County Commission District 3
Ed Rainey (R)
County Commission District 3
Martie Touchstone (R)
County Commission District 3