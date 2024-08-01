Who's on my ballot in north central Florida? A voter guide for 2024

Across WUFT's coverage area, over 65 county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all 171 candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Many responded, and their positions can be found by clicking the link in their name below. If a candidate didn't respond, their name is not linked.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.

The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Scroll below to find your area and learn more about some of the candidates running to represent one of its offices. If you're looking for Alachua County candidates, click here.

Party key:

D: Democrat

R: Republican

NPA: No party affiliation

WRI: Write-in

NP: Non-partisan race

Bradford County

Candidate Position Carolyn Brown Spooner (D) County Commission District 1 Shannon Smith (R) County Commission District 1 Brian Outlaw (R) County Commission District 5 Diane Andrews (R) County Commission District 5 Candace Cragg Osteen (NP) School Board District 4 Dana Reddish Bell (NP) School Board District 4 Mitchell Gunter (NP) School Board District 4 Ana Bhajan (NPA) Superintendent of Schools Tracey Kendrick (R) Superintendent of Schools Will Hartley (R) Superintendent of Schools

Citrus County

Curtiss Bryant (R) County Commission District 1 Jeff Kinnard (R) County Commission District 1 Janet Barek (R) County Commission District 3 Ruthie Davis Schlabach (R) County Commission District 3 Paul Grogan (NPA) County Commission District 5 Holly Davis (R) County Commission District 5 Amber May Thomas (NP) County Judge Seat 3 Lisa Yeager (NP) County Judge Seat 3 Dale Marie Merrill (NP) School Board District 2 Ken Frink (NP) School Board District 2 Laura Gatling-Wright (NP) School Board District 2 Victoria L. Smith (NP) School Board District 2 Michael Prendergast (R) Sheriff David Vincent (R) Sheriff Scott Hebert (R) Superintendent of Schools Jason Koon (R) Superintendent of Schools Maureen "Mo" Baird (R) Supervisor of Elections Tifani Long (R) Supervisor of Elections

Columbia County

Dixie County

Gerald "Turtle" Montgomery (R) County Commission District 1 Paul Jody Stephenson (R) County Commission District 1 Wade Higginbotham (R) County Commission District 1 Aaron Spivey (R) County Commission District 3 Mark Hatch (R) County Commission District 3 David Osteen (R) County Commission District 5 Tanner Lytle (R) County Commission District 5 Julie Herring (R) Sheriff Darby Butler (R) Sheriff Darbi Chaires (R) Supervisor of Elections Paul Gainey (R) Supervisor of Elections Tracey Brannin Groom (R) Supervisor of Elections

Gilchrist County

Jerry "Bubba" Brown Jr. (R) County Commission District 1 Sharon Langford (R) County Commission District 1 Billy Cannon (R) County Commission District 3 Ronald Smith (R) County Commission District 3 Tammy Hale (R) County Commission District 5 Jeffery Jordan (R) County Commission District 5 Kenrick Thomas (R) County Commission District 5 John Perryman (NP) School Board Susan Owens (NP) School Board Dena Ann Griffith (NP) School Board Patricia Hodge Philman (NP) School Board Tammy Rush Moore (NP) School Board Gina Geiger (R) Superintendent of Schools Ronda Adkins (R) Superintendent of Schools James Surrency (R) Superintendent of Schools Lisa Darus (R) Supervisor of Elections Scott Allen Osteen (R) Supervisor of Elections Olivia Roberts (R) Supervisor of Elections Michael McElroy (R) Tax Collector Terry Trail (R) Tax Collector

Hernando County

Ryan Amsler (R) County Commission District 1 Elizabeth Narverud (R) County Commission District 1 Marvin Baynham (R) County Commission District 3 John Allocco (R) County Commission District 3 Luciano Vignali (D) County Commission District 3 Burton Frederick Melaugh (NPA) County Commission District 3 Kathleen Cummings (D) County Commission District 5 Pamela Everett (R) County Commission District 5 Steven Champion II (R) County Commission District 5 Randolph Dawson Mazourek (R) Property Appraiser Kevin Johnston (R) Property Appraiser Seth Noe (NP) Property Appraiser Gregg Laskoski (NP) School Board District 4 Mark Cioffi (NP) School Board District 4 Michelle Bonczek (NP) School Board District 4 Joseph Puglia (R) Sheriff Al Nienhuis (R) Sheriff

Lafayette County

Nancy Laminack (R) County Commission District 3 Lisa Walker (R) County Commission District 3 Earnest Jones (D) County Commission District 5 Andrew Branche (R) County Commission District 5 Jeff Walker (NP) School Board District 2 Katrina Fillyaw (NP) School Board District 2 Kimberly Adams (NP) School Board District 2 Amanda Hickman (NP) School Board District 2 Fred Allen (R) Sheriff Scott Bonafide (R) Sheriff Brian Lamb (R) Sheriff

Levy County

Brian Gore (R) Clerk of Court Matt Brooks (R) Clerk of Court Jen Kerkhoff (NPA) Clerk of Court Mandy Waters (R) Clerk of Court Charlie Kennedy (R) County Commission District 1 John Meeks (R) County Commission District 1 Johnny Hiers (R) County Commission District 5 Zach Bullock (R) County Commission District 5 Dale Hart (R) Property Appraiser Jason Whistler (R) Property Appraiser Kelly Strickland Gore (NP) School Board District 4 Linda Campbell (NP) School Board District 4 Britton Drew (R) Sheriff Bobby McCallum (R) Sheriff Chris Cowart (R) Superintendent of Schools Tammy Boyle (R) Superintendent of Schools

Marion County

Craig Curry (R) County Commission District 1 Sarah Dennis (R) County Commission District 1 Matt McClain (R) County Commission District 3 Rich Brown (WRI) County Commission District 3 David Blackwell (R) County Commission District 3 Allison Campbell (NP) School Board District 1 Beth McCall (NP) School Board District 1 Billy Woods (R) Sheriff Milton Busby Jr. (R) Sheriff

Putnam County

Douglas Hays (R) County Commission District 1 Jeovanny Palencia (R) County Commission District 1 JR Newbold III (R) County Commission District 1 Josh Alexander (R) County Commission District 3 Les Sims (R) County Commission District 3 Timothy Williams (R) County Commission District 5 Walton Pellicer (R) County Commission District 5 Buddy Goddard (R) County Commission District 5 Tim Grose (WRI) County Commission District 5 Alex Sharp (NP) County Judge Seat 1 Anne Marie Gennusa (NP) County Judge Seat 1 Constance Daniels (NP) County Judge Seat 1 Annie Davis (NP) Palatka City Commission District 1 Allegra Kitchens (NP) Palatka City Commission District 1 Elizabeth van Rensburg (NP) Palatka City Commission District 3 Will Jones (NP) Palatka City Commission District 3 David Buckles (NP) School Board District 2 Leon Edenfield (NP) School Board District 2 Sandra Gilyard (NP) School Board District 3 Tim Houghtaling (NP) School Board District 3 Gator DeLoaach (R) Sheriff Edison Edison (NPA) Sheriff Pat Wilson (WRI) Superintendent of Schools Paul Adamczyk (R) Superintendent of Schools Rick Surrency (R) Superintendent of Schools Brenda Bridges (R) Tax Collector Sydney Myers (R) Tax Collector Brittany Goodson (R) Tax Collector

Suwannee County

Kenneth Bryant (R) County Commission District 1 William Don Hale (R) County Commission District 1 Charlie McIntosh (WRI) County Commission District 3 Travis Land (R) County Commission District 3 Lesley Fry (NP) School Board District 1 Adam Hitt (NP) School Board District 1 Douglas Aukerman (NP) School Board District 1 Fred Martin Jr. (WRI) Sheriff Harry K. Weaver Jr. (NPA) Sheriff Jason Rountree (R) Sheriff Sam St John (R) Sheriff Janene Fitzpatrick (WRI) Superintendent of Schools Ronnie Gray (R) Superintendent of Schools Sharon Jordan (R) Tax Collector Jennifer Holtzclaw (R) Tax Collector

Union County