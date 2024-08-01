WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Who's on my ballot in north central Florida? A voter guide for 2024

WUFT
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:02 AM EDT

Across WUFT's coverage area, over 65 county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all 171 candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Many responded, and their positions can be found by clicking the link in their name below. If a candidate didn't respond, their name is not linked.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.

The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Scroll below to find your area and learn more about some of the candidates running to represent one of its offices. If you're looking for Alachua County candidates, click here.

Party key:
  • D: Democrat
  • R: Republican
  • NPA: No party affiliation
  • WRI: Write-in
  • NP: Non-partisan race

Bradford County

Candidate

Position

Carolyn Brown Spooner (D)

County Commission District 1

Shannon Smith (R)

County Commission District 1

Brian Outlaw (R)

County Commission District 5

Diane Andrews (R)

County Commission District 5

Candace Cragg Osteen (NP)

School Board District 4

Dana Reddish Bell (NP)

School Board District 4

Mitchell Gunter (NP)

School Board District 4

Ana Bhajan (NPA)

Superintendent of Schools

Tracey Kendrick (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Will Hartley (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Citrus County

Curtiss Bryant (R)

County Commission District 1

Jeff Kinnard (R)

County Commission District 1

Janet Barek (R)

County Commission District 3

Ruthie Davis Schlabach (R)

County Commission District 3

Paul Grogan (NPA)

County Commission District 5

Holly Davis (R)

County Commission District 5

Amber May Thomas (NP)

County Judge Seat 3

Lisa Yeager (NP)

County Judge Seat 3

Dale Marie Merrill (NP)

School Board District 2

Ken Frink (NP)

School Board District 2

Laura Gatling-Wright (NP)

School Board District 2

Victoria L. Smith (NP)

School Board District 2

Michael Prendergast (R)

Sheriff

David Vincent (R)

Sheriff

Scott Hebert (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Jason Koon (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Maureen "Mo" Baird (R)

Supervisor of Elections

Tifani Long (R)

Supervisor of Elections

Columbia County

Kevin Parnell (NP)

County Commission District 1

Demarcus Graham (NP)

County Commission District 1

Ron Williams (NP)

County Commission District 1

Robert Hollingsworth (NP)

County Commission District 3

Rusty Bailey (NP)

County Commission District 3

Wallace Kitchings (R)

Sheriff

Mark Hunter (R)

Sheriff

Dixie County

Gerald "Turtle" Montgomery (R)

County Commission District 1

Paul Jody Stephenson (R)

County Commission District 1

Wade Higginbotham (R)

County Commission District 1

Aaron Spivey (R)

County Commission District 3

Mark Hatch (R)

County Commission District 3

David Osteen (R)

County Commission District 5

Tanner Lytle (R)

County Commission District 5

Julie Herring (R)

Sheriff

Darby Butler (R)

Sheriff

Darbi Chaires (R)

Supervisor of Elections

Paul Gainey (R)

Supervisor of Elections

Tracey Brannin Groom (R)

Supervisor of Elections

Gilchrist County

Jerry "Bubba" Brown Jr. (R)

County Commission District 1

Sharon Langford (R)

County Commission District 1

Billy Cannon (R)

County Commission District 3

Ronald Smith (R)

County Commission District 3

Tammy Hale (R)

County Commission District 5

Jeffery Jordan (R)

County Commission District 5

Kenrick Thomas (R)

County Commission District 5

John Perryman (NP)

School Board

Susan Owens (NP)

School Board

Dena Ann Griffith (NP)

School Board

Patricia Hodge Philman (NP)

School Board

Tammy Rush Moore (NP)

School Board

Gina Geiger (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Ronda Adkins (R)

Superintendent of Schools

James Surrency (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Lisa Darus (R)

Supervisor of Elections

Scott Allen Osteen (R)

Supervisor of Elections

Olivia Roberts (R)

Supervisor of Elections

Michael McElroy (R)

Tax Collector

Terry Trail (R)

Tax Collector

Hernando County

Ryan Amsler (R)

County Commission District 1

Elizabeth Narverud (R)

County Commission District 1

Marvin Baynham (R)

County Commission District 3

John Allocco (R)

County Commission District 3

Luciano Vignali (D)

County Commission District 3

Burton Frederick Melaugh (NPA)

County Commission District 3

Kathleen Cummings (D)

County Commission District 5

Pamela Everett (R)

County Commission District 5

Steven Champion II (R)

County Commission District 5

Randolph Dawson Mazourek (R)

Property Appraiser

Kevin Johnston (R)

Property Appraiser

Seth Noe (NP)

Property Appraiser

Gregg Laskoski (NP)

School Board District 4

Mark Cioffi (NP)

School Board District 4

Michelle Bonczek (NP)

School Board District 4

Joseph Puglia (R)

Sheriff

Al Nienhuis (R)

Sheriff

Lafayette County

Nancy Laminack (R)

County Commission District 3

Lisa Walker (R)

County Commission District 3

Earnest Jones (D)

County Commission District 5

Andrew Branche (R)

County Commission District 5

Jeff Walker (NP)

School Board District 2

Katrina Fillyaw (NP)

School Board District 2

Kimberly Adams (NP)

School Board District 2

Amanda Hickman (NP)

School Board District 2

Fred Allen (R)

Sheriff

Scott Bonafide (R)

Sheriff

Brian Lamb (R)

Sheriff

Levy County

Brian Gore (R)

Clerk of Court

Matt Brooks (R)

Clerk of Court

Jen Kerkhoff (NPA)

Clerk of Court

Mandy Waters (R)

Clerk of Court

Charlie Kennedy (R)

County Commission District 1

John Meeks (R)

County Commission District 1

Johnny Hiers (R)

County Commission District 5

Zach Bullock (R)

County Commission District 5

Dale Hart (R)

Property Appraiser

Jason Whistler (R)

Property Appraiser

Kelly Strickland Gore (NP)

School Board District 4

Linda Campbell (NP)

School Board District 4

Britton Drew (R)

Sheriff

Bobby McCallum (R)

Sheriff

Chris Cowart (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Tammy Boyle (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Marion County

Craig Curry (R)

County Commission District 1

Sarah Dennis (R)

County Commission District 1

Matt McClain (R)

County Commission District 3

Rich Brown (WRI)

County Commission District 3

David Blackwell (R)

County Commission District 3

Allison Campbell (NP)

School Board District 1

Beth McCall (NP)

School Board District 1

Billy Woods (R)

Sheriff

Milton Busby Jr. (R)

Sheriff

Putnam County

Douglas Hays (R)

County Commission District 1

Jeovanny Palencia (R)

County Commission District 1

JR Newbold III (R)

County Commission District 1

Josh Alexander (R)

County Commission District 3

Les Sims (R)

County Commission District 3

Timothy Williams (R)

County Commission District 5

Walton Pellicer (R)

County Commission District 5

Buddy Goddard (R)

County Commission District 5

Tim Grose (WRI)

County Commission District 5

Alex Sharp (NP)

County Judge Seat 1

Anne Marie Gennusa (NP)

County Judge Seat 1

Constance Daniels (NP)

County Judge Seat 1

Annie Davis (NP)

Palatka City Commission District 1

Allegra Kitchens (NP)

Palatka City Commission District 1

Elizabeth van Rensburg (NP)

Palatka City Commission District 3

Will Jones (NP)

Palatka City Commission District 3

David Buckles (NP)

School Board District 2

Leon Edenfield (NP)

School Board District 2

Sandra Gilyard (NP)

School Board District 3

Tim Houghtaling (NP)

School Board District 3

Gator DeLoaach (R)

Sheriff

Edison Edison (NPA)

Sheriff

Pat Wilson (WRI)

Superintendent of Schools

Paul Adamczyk (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Rick Surrency (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Brenda Bridges (R)

Tax Collector

Sydney Myers (R)

Tax Collector

Brittany Goodson (R)

Tax Collector

Suwannee County

Kenneth Bryant (R)

County Commission District 1

William Don Hale (R)

County Commission District 1

Charlie McIntosh (WRI)

County Commission District 3

Travis Land (R)

County Commission District 3

Lesley Fry (NP)

School Board District 1

Adam Hitt (NP)

School Board District 1

Douglas Aukerman (NP)

School Board District 1

Fred Martin Jr. (WRI)

Sheriff

Harry K. Weaver Jr. (NPA)

Sheriff

Jason Rountree (R)

Sheriff

Sam St John (R)

Sheriff

Janene Fitzpatrick (WRI)

Superintendent of Schools

Ronnie Gray (R)

Superintendent of Schools

Sharon Jordan (R)

Tax Collector

Jennifer Holtzclaw (R)

Tax Collector

Union County

Kellie Rhoades (R)

Clerk of Court

Ryan Perez (R)

Clerk of Court

Chad Ali (R)

County Commission District 3

Daniel Tomlinson (R)

County Commission District 3

Shelton Arnold (R)

County Commission District 3

Melissa McNeal (R)

County Commission District 3

Ed Rainey (R)

County Commission District 3

Martie Touchstone (R)

County Commission District 3
Florida Votes