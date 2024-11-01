Animal Airwaves
Airs Fridays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A call-in radio show featuring experts from the UF Veterinary Hospitals speaking on a variety of animal health-related topics. The show, hosted by Dana Hill of WUFT, features UF faculty clinicians, who speak about common veterinary problems in their area of expertise. Listeners can call in to 352-392-8989 with questions related to the topic being discussed.
Recent Episodes
These days, a variety of dietary supplements are available to complement traditional veterinary care. Veterinarians frequently recommend supplements for a variety of conditions in pets, from arthritis to skin health...
Veterinary pain management specialists who focus on anesthesia and analgesia are always looking for new ways to detect and minimize pain in animal patients undergoing anesthesia for a medical procedure....
Sometimes animals need blood transfusions just like people do — for blood loss, surgery or serious illnesses. The North American Veterinary Blood Bank — or NAVBB — supplies blood to...
We’ve talked before about the millions of birds that die annually after crashing into buildings. However, the statistics have been off. Tragically, the more accurate count is in the hundreds...
We may be done with hot weather, but it’s likely not done with us — or our pets. So, now’s not the time to let your guard down about pets...
In people, removing creases around the eyes is usually done via a cosmetic procedure dubbed a “nip and tuck.” But in animals, periocular surgery — or surgery around the eye...
It’s that time of year when hurricanes, tropical storms and flooding can batter small farms — but a disaster plan can help mitigate the dangers to livestock. The first hazard...
There are 32,000 fish species in the world — that’s more than all other vertebrate species combined. So, it’s a good thing there are fish veterinarians to care for them....
In July 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Felanorm [FEEL-ah-norm], the first generic form of methimazole for treating hyperthyroidism in cats. Hyperthyroidism is common in cats over eight...
Although the Department of Transportation reported only seven animal deaths out of over 188,000 animal flyers in 2022, that’s seven too many for their grieving pet parents. The truth is...