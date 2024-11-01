WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Animal Airwaves

Airs Fridays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A call-in radio show featuring experts from the UF Veterinary Hospitals speaking on a variety of animal health-related topics. The show, hosted by Dana Hill of WUFT, features UF faculty clinicians, who speak about common veterinary problems in their area of expertise. Listeners can call in to 352-392-8989 with questions related to the topic being discussed.

