Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features Ron Magill and Greg Cote authors of the new book “The Pride of a Lion: What the Animal Kingdom Can Teach Us About Survival, Fear and Family.” The book features the true and incredible survival story of K’wasi, a lion cub who overcame unimaginable odds. It is documented by wildlife expert, photographer and Miami Zoo Communications Director and UF Distinguished Alumnus Ron Magill. Miami Herald Sports Columnist Greg Cote serves as the wordsmith to showcase K’wasi’s remarkable journey from the untimely death of his mother to become a magnificent star of Lion Country Safari.

Listen • 18:06