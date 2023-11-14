Tell Me About It
“Tell Me About It” is a weekly audio storytelling series hosted by Sue Wagner, WUFT community relations coordinator, focusing on events, organizations and research projects by those that helped create them and those that have benefited.
Latest Episodes
UF IFAS (Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences) Chief Operating Officer Jeanna Mastrodicasa talks with host Sue Wagner about the ninth annual Flavors of Florida event to be held on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Champions Club in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
This episode features a new documentary entitled “Ocklawaha Tales My Father Told.” It’s a symphonic poem by John Gottsch that focuses on his boyhood memories on the mystical Oklawaha River. The film features Gottsch’s symphony, the cinematography of Ocala-based filmmaker Mark Emery and narration by the renowned Peter Coyote.
This episode features the Michael Presley Bobbitt, playwright, entrepreneur, clam farmer, Cedar Key’s official Clambassador and now novelist. His new book, Godspeed, Cedar Key, available March 1, has been described By Kirkus Reviews “as a propulsive, character-driven post-apocalyptic ride, and a brutal tale of survival with a refreshingly kaleidoscopic perspective.”
UF College of Journalism and Communications Web Developer Craig Lee and WUFT News Managing Editor Ethan Magoc talk with host Sue Wagner about the improved look and user experience at WUFT.org, the website serving public media stations WUFT-TV, WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic.
The Nancy Renyhart Dementia Education Program, part of Marion County Hospice in Ocala and affiliate member of Empath Health since May 2023, is featured. The Dementia Education Program provides valuable information to help those who care for loved ones with dementia as well as those with dementia.
The University of Florida Performing Arts spring 2024 season is featured. Highlights include the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Come from Away, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Step Afrika!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pat Metheny, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Ballet Trockadero.
Today’s episode features Fix Them All, a non-profit organization that provides quality low-cost spay and neuter services through a surgery certificate program for dogs and cats in North Central Florida.
Tell Me About It features Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jack Davis, the keynote speaker for the 2024 Sunshine State Book Festival.
Today’s episode features Ron Magill and Greg Cote authors of the new book “The Pride of a Lion: What the Animal Kingdom Can Teach Us About Survival, Fear and Family.” The book features the true and incredible survival story of K’wasi, a lion cub who overcame unimaginable odds. It is documented by wildlife expert, photographer and Miami Zoo Communications Director and UF Distinguished Alumnus Ron Magill. Miami Herald Sports Columnist Greg Cote serves as the wordsmith to showcase K’wasi’s remarkable journey from the untimely death of his mother to become a magnificent star of Lion Country Safari.
Today’s episode features Dr. David Reed, associate provost for Strategic Initiatives and inaugural director of the Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center, known as AI2 (AI squared).