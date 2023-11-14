© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Tell Me About It
Hosted by Sue Wagner

“Tell Me About It” is a weekly audio storytelling series hosted by Sue Wagner, WUFT community relations coordinator, focusing on events, organizations and research projects by those that helped create them and those that have benefited.

Latest Episodes
  • UF IFAS Flavors of Florida
    Flavors of Florida
    UF IFAS (Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences) Chief Operating Officer Jeanna Mastrodicasa talks with host Sue Wagner about the ninth annual Flavors of Florida event to be held on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Champions Club in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
  • Steve Robitaille, “Ocklawaha: Tales My Father Told”
    This episode features a new documentary entitled “Ocklawaha Tales My Father Told.” It’s a symphonic poem by John Gottsch that focuses on his boyhood memories on the mystical Oklawaha River. The film features Gottsch’s symphony, the cinematography of Ocala-based filmmaker Mark Emery and narration by the renowned Peter Coyote.
  • Godspeed, Cedar Key book cover.
    Michael Presley Bobbitt, “Godspeed, Cedar Key”
    This episode features the Michael Presley Bobbitt, playwright, entrepreneur, clam farmer, Cedar Key’s official Clambassador and now novelist. His new book, Godspeed, Cedar Key, available March 1, has been described By Kirkus Reviews “as a propulsive, character-driven post-apocalyptic ride, and a brutal tale of survival with a refreshingly kaleidoscopic perspective.”
  • Kristin Moorehead, Craig Lee, and Ethan Magoc
    WUFT.org Launch
    UF College of Journalism and Communications Web Developer Craig Lee and WUFT News Managing Editor Ethan Magoc talk with host Sue Wagner about the improved look and user experience at WUFT.org, the website serving public media stations WUFT-TV, WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic.
  • Nancy Renyhart Dementia Education Program
    The Nancy Renyhart Dementia Education Program, part of Marion County Hospice in Ocala and affiliate member of Empath Health since May 2023, is featured. The Dementia Education Program provides valuable information to help those who care for loved ones with dementia as well as those with dementia.
  • Jane Monheit
    Brian Jose, UF Performing Arts
    The University of Florida Performing Arts spring 2024 season is featured. Highlights include the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Come from Away, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Step Afrika!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pat Metheny, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Ballet Trockadero.
  • Fix Them All: Priscilla Caplan
    Today’s episode features Fix Them All, a non-profit organization that provides quality low-cost spay and neuter services through a surgery certificate program for dogs and cats in North Central Florida.
  • Jack Davis
    Jack Davis, 2024 Sunshine State Book Festival Keynote Speaker
    Tell Me About It features Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jack Davis, the keynote speaker for the 2024 Sunshine State Book Festival.
  • Kwasi the Lion
    Ron Magill and Greg Cote – The Pride of a Lion - Encore
    Today’s episode features Ron Magill and Greg Cote authors of the new book “The Pride of a Lion: What the Animal Kingdom Can Teach Us About Survival, Fear and Family.” The book features the true and incredible survival story of K’wasi, a lion cub who overcame unimaginable odds. It is documented by wildlife expert, photographer and Miami Zoo Communications Director and UF Distinguished Alumnus Ron Magill. Miami Herald Sports Columnist Greg Cote serves as the wordsmith to showcase K’wasi’s remarkable journey from the untimely death of his mother to become a magnificent star of Lion Country Safari.
  • HiPerGator
    UF Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center - Encore
    Today’s episode features Dr. David Reed, associate provost for Strategic Initiatives and inaugural director of the Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center, known as AI2 (AI squared).
