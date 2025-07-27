This episode features the Gainesville Community Playhouse, originally organized in 1927. Actors Jeff Stevens and Savannah Travers discuss their roles and the final production of their 2024-2025 season, “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” The play, based on the book by Texas author Larry L. King and Peter Masterson, is a happy-go-lucky view of small-town vice and statewide political side- stepping that recounts the good times and the demise of the Chicken Ranch. It runs through August 10. They also discuss the upcoming 2025-2026 season featuring six acclaimed theatrical productions featuring music, dance, drama and comedy.

The mission of the Gainesville Community Playhouse to provide an accessible live theater experience for the residents of Gainesville and surrounding areas. Those interested in volunteering for activities at the theater are always welcome. More information available at gcpplayhouse.org.

Gainesville Community Playhouse

4039 NW 16th Blvd.

boxoffice@gcplayhouse.org

352-376-4949