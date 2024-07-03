WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voice of the Arts

The Cotton Club Museum, 837 SE 7 Avenue in Gainesville, will present Yvonne Ferguson’s exhibit: Unapologetic, Volume Two – the Censorship of Blackness, through August. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at the Cotton Club Museum. Online registration is available at cottonclubmuseum.com/events.

The Chief Theatre, 25 East Park Avenue in Chiefland, will present its youth summer production, Disney’s Descendants, in weekend performances from July 12-28. Show times, tickets, and info at chief-dash-theatre.org.

The Putnam County Spelling Bee runs through July 21 at the Hippodrome State Theatre in Gainesville. Tickets and information at thehipp.org.

The exhibition “Gateway to Himalayan Art” runs through July 28 at the Harn Museum in Gainesville. Info at harn.ufl.edu.

Send information about arts events to Dana Hill at dhill@wuft.org.

Voice of the Arts is sponsored by:

UF Health