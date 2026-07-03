About WUFT Membership

WUFT is a not-for-profit Public Media Station operated at the University of Florida under the College of Journalism and Communications, Divison of Multimedia Properites. WUFT depends on our community to pledge financial support to maintain and continue to provide quality programming to viewers and listeners in North Central Florida. Donors may support WUFT as private donors, as a business through our Corporate Support program, or through our Planned Giving program.

WUFT Member Services is available Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm at members@wuft.org or by calling 352-392-5551.

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Member Benefits

WUFT Passport offers extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. WUFT Passport provides donors acess to current and archival programs from PBS and is available via wuft.org, pbs.org, and other digital platforms.

If you join WUFT at the $60 ($5 per month) level or more, you will receive an access code to activate WUFT Passport. An email address is required.

If you join WUFT at the $96 ($8 per month) level or more, you will receive access to the WUFT MemberCard.

Frequently Asked Questions

If you have a question about memberships or making a donation, first consult our list of frequently asked questions. Chances are your question has been asked before and we have an answer listed.

WUFT Underwriters

For a complete list of our current underwriters click here.

Corporate Support

WUFT-TV is a vital force in Public Broadcasting in North Central Florida. to see what counties our television station located in Gainesville, Florida serves. As a non-profit organization, WUFT depends on businesses to sponsor and support quality broadcasting.

Planned Giving

WUFT is a highly valued resource in our community dependent upon the generosity of its viewers and listeners. In addition to annual contributions from thousands of members of Florida's 5 WUFT-TV, Florida's 89.1 WUFT-FM/90.1 WJUF-FM, and WUFT Classic, we are fortunate that many people who greatly value public TV and public radio provide significant gifts to WUFT both from their current assets and their estates. For more information on this subject click here.

Matching Gifts

Many employers sponsor matching gift programs and will match any charitable contributions made by their employees. Does your company have a matching gift plan?

Click here for more details.