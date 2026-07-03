Support
About WUFT Membership
WUFT is a not-for-profit Public Media Station operated at the University of Florida under the College of Journalism and Communications, Divison of Multimedia Properites. WUFT depends on our community to pledge financial support to maintain and continue to provide quality programming to viewers and listeners in North Central Florida. Donors may support WUFT as private donors, as a business through our Corporate Support program, or through our Planned Giving program.
WUFT Member Services is available Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm at members@wuft.org or by calling 352-392-5551.
Please select your preferred station from the tabs below:
Florida’s 89.1 WUFT-FM depends on the support of our community — listeners and donors like you — to help us continue to provide quality programming to listeners in North Central Florida.
Please click the button below that best describes the type of supporter you are.
If you prefer to phone in your pledge, you can do so at:
- 352-392-9838 (Gainesville)
- 1-800-338-9838 (Toll-free long distance)
You can see a list of current thank you gifts at wuft.org/fmgifts.
WUFT Classic depends on the support of our community—listeners and donors like you—to help us continue to provide quality programming to listeners in Gainesville and throughout North Central Florida.
Please click the button below that best describes the type of supporter you are.
Give/Renew a ONE-TIME Gift Give/Renew a SUSTAINING Gift
If you prefer to phone in your pledge, you can do so at:
- 352-392-9838 (Gainesville)
- 1-800-338-9838 (Toll-free long distance)
Listen to classical, jazz and performance programming on the new 102.7 FM in Gainesville, the new WUFT Classic app, WUFT-HD 89.1-2, and online at wuft.org/classic.
The 250 watt translator signal on 102.7 FM is limited to the City of Gainesville and an antenna will enhance the reception and quality.
WUFT-TV depends on the support of our community — viewers and donors like you — to help us continue to provide quality programming to viewers in North Central Florida.
Please click the button below that best describes the type of supporter you are.
Give/Renew a ONE-TIME Gift Start/Renew a SUSTAINING Gift
If you prefer to phone in your pledge, you can do so at:
- 352-392-9838 (Gainesville)
- 1-800-338-9838 (Toll-free long distance)
Member Benefits
WUFT Passport offers extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. WUFT Passport provides donors acess to current and archival programs from PBS and is available via wuft.org, pbs.org, and other digital platforms.
If you join WUFT at the $60 ($5 per month) level or more, you will receive an access code to activate WUFT Passport. An email address is required.
If you join WUFT at the $96 ($8 per month) level or more, you will receive access to the WUFT MemberCard.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you have a question about memberships or making a donation, first consult our list of frequently asked questions. Chances are your question has been asked before and we have an answer listed.
WUFT Underwriters
For a complete list of our current underwriters click here.
Corporate Support
WUFT-TV is a vital force in Public Broadcasting in North Central Florida. to see what counties our television station located in Gainesville, Florida serves. As a non-profit organization, WUFT depends on businesses to sponsor and support quality broadcasting.
Planned Giving
WUFT is a highly valued resource in our community dependent upon the generosity of its viewers and listeners. In addition to annual contributions from thousands of members of Florida's 5 WUFT-TV, Florida's 89.1 WUFT-FM/90.1 WJUF-FM, and WUFT Classic, we are fortunate that many people who greatly value public TV and public radio provide significant gifts to WUFT both from their current assets and their estates. For more information on this subject click here.
Matching Gifts
Many employers sponsor matching gift programs and will match any charitable contributions made by their employees. Does your company have a matching gift plan?
Click here for more details.