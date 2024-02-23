CommuniGator Podcast
From the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, this is the official podcast of the CommuniGators. Delve into the latest in media and research, picking the brains of top faculty and staff around the Gator Nation.
Latest Episodes
Chat with Angela Bradbery, the Frank Karel Endowed Chair in Public Interest Communications with the Department of Public Relations.
Chat with Steve Russell, Sports Director of the CJC's Division of Media Properties.
Chat with Rachel Grant, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Journalism.
Chat with Dan Windels, an Advertising Lecturer at the CJC, who previously worked on mega-budget films in Hollywood.
Chat with Moni Basu, an award-winning journalist and former Lecturer in Narrative Nonfiction at the University of Florida, who is now the Director of UGA's program in Narrative Nonfiction.
