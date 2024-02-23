© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CommuniGator Podcast
CommuniGator Podcast
Hosted by Matt Abramson

From the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, this is the official podcast of the CommuniGators. Delve into the latest in media and research, picking the brains of top faculty and staff around the Gator Nation.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon

Next Up:
March 18 - Yu-Hao Lee
March 25 - Christine Bucan
April 1 - Scott Snyder
April 8 - Lissy Calienes
April 15 - Harrison Hove

Latest Episodes
  • Angela Bradbery
    In the Public Interest with Angela Bradbery
    Chat with Angela Bradbery, the Frank Karel Endowed Chair in Public Interest Communications with the Department of Public Relations.
  • Steve Russell
    On-Air with Steve Russell
    Chat with Steve Russell, Sports Director of the CJC's Division of Media Properties.
  • Rachel Grant
    Analyzing Media with Rachel Grant
    Chat with Rachel Grant, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Journalism.
  • Dan Windels
    On Set with Dan Windels
    Chat with Dan Windels, an Advertising Lecturer at the CJC, who previously worked on mega-budget films in Hollywood.
  • Moni Basu
    In Print with Moni Basu
    Chat with Moni Basu, an award-winning journalist and former Lecturer in Narrative Nonfiction at the University of Florida, who is now the Director of UGA's program in Narrative Nonfiction.
  • CommuniGator Podcast
    CommuniGator Trailer
    From the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, this is the official podcast of the CommuniGators. Delve into the latest in media and research, picking the brains of top faculty and staff around the Gator Nation.