WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Member Poster Signing Reception – October 7, 2025

What: WUFT Poster Signing Reception

When: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 6:00–7:30 pm

Where: First Magnitude Brewing, 1220 SE Veitch St, Gainesville, Fla.

Individuals who donate $144 or more ($12/month +) and request the WUFT 89.1/90.1/WUFT Classic anniversary poster will receive an email invitation to attend this event!

You’ll be able to pick up your poster and have it signed by poster artist Josh Milliken. Attendees can enjoy spending time with other amazing community supporters of WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic.

This collectible poster by Josh Milliken will still be available for a minimum donation of $144 at the event. Please contact WUFT Membership by email at members@wuft.org or call (800) 338-9838 with any questions about the poster signing reception.