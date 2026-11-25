Airs twice a day on weekdays, once during Morning Edition and after the PBS NewsHour on WUFT 89.1 and 90.1

Health in a Heartbeat is a credible source of health information that inspires and informs listeners and satisfies their growing appetite for news they can use. For more than 25 years Health in a Heartbeat has offered a daily dose of medical wisdom.

Produced by the UF Health and WUFT-FM and voiced by Sue Wagner.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.