Health in a Heartbeat
Airs twice a day on weekdays, once during Morning Edition and after the PBS NewsHour on WUFT 89.1 and 90.1
Health in a Heartbeat is a credible source of health information that inspires and informs listeners and satisfies their growing appetite for news they can use. For more than 25 years Health in a Heartbeat has offered a daily dose of medical wisdom.
Produced by the UF Health and WUFT-FM and voiced by Sue Wagner.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Recent Episodes
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Some call it an addiction. Others refer to it as an expensive hobby. Regardless of where you fall, tattooing goes back thousands of years. But there’s surprisingly little information on...
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Thanksgiving is a holiday with a reputation for hearty eating. Turkey. Pie. Mashed potatoes. Stuffing. Gravy. Cranberry sauce. What’s the verdict on how healthy the holiday is? The first consideration...
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What if a clock could guess how quickly — or how well — your body was aging? Researchers from Canada and Chile published a study in Scientific Advances detailing a...
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For the vacuuming and mopping enthusiasts among us, wearing shoes inside the house might be no sweat. But there are concerns beyond outdoor debris and the occasional glop of mud....
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We often use music to distract ourselves from feelings of sadness, anxiety or stress. But new research suggests music might be acting as pain relief, too — by changing how...
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Kratom may seem like the latest gas-station craze, but poison centers nationally have spotted a disturbing trend: Over the past 13 years, the number of reported cases involving kratom skyrocketed...
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Many of us are finding it a little harder to see. No, really: A whopping 2.8 billion people across the world are nearsighted. By 2050, scientists predict this number will...
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Autumn and winter bring a welcome basket of holidays to our front door. Unfortunately, these festivities are often decorated by an unwanted visitor — the flu. This year, experts say,...
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In Ghana and many African countries, traditional medicine practitioners and faith healers play a prominent role in patient care. They use herbal remedies, spiritual healing or other practices rooted in...
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Once a month, about half the population bleeds for five to seven days. Among those are an estimated 190 million tasked with managing endometriosis, a condition where lesions form on...
For complete archives, visit the Health in a Heartbeat website.