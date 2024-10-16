WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Member Poster Signing Reception – October 16, 2024

What: WUFT Poster Signing Reception

When: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 6:00-7:30 pm

Where: Harn Museum of Art: 3259 Hull Road, Gainesville, Florida 32611

Individuals who donate $144 or more ($12/month +) and request the WUFT 89.1/90.1/WUFT Classic anniversary poster will receive an email invitation to attend this event!

You’ll be able to pick up your poster and have it signed by poster artist Leslie Mounger Peebles. Attendees can enjoy music, delicious bites from Mildred’s Big City Food, and spend time with other amazing community supporters of WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic.

This collectible poster by Leslie Mounger Peebles will still be available for a minimum donation of $144 at the event. Please contact WUFT Membership by email at members@wuft.org or call (800) 338-9838 with any questions about the poster signing reception.