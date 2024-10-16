WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Member Poster Signing Reception – October 16, 2024

"Gator Love" poster by Leslie Peebles
WUFT-FM 43rd Anniversary Poster: "Gator Love" by Leslie Peebles

What: WUFT Poster Signing Reception

When: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 6:00-7:30 pm

Where: Harn Museum of Art: 3259 Hull Road, Gainesville, Florida 32611

Individuals who donate $144 or more ($12/month +) and request the WUFT 89.1/90.1/WUFT Classic anniversary poster will receive an email invitation to attend this event!

You’ll be able to pick up your poster and have it signed by poster artist Leslie Mounger Peebles. Attendees can enjoy music, delicious bites from Mildred’s Big City Food, and spend time with other amazing community supporters of WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic.

This collectible poster by Leslie Mounger Peebles will still be available for a minimum donation of $144 at the event. Please contact WUFT Membership by email at members@wuft.org or call (800) 338-9838 with any questions about the poster signing reception.

Support WUFT-FM
Support WUFT-FM