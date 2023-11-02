Local Stories from WUFT News
All four members of the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority board have submitted their resignations following a lawsuit settlement between the state and the citizen group Gainesville Residents United.
A Florida inmate on death row for the murder of a 13-year-old Panama City girl is asking for a new sentence, after accepting the death penalty and forgoing a trial by jury as a promise to the victim’s now deceased mother.
The Florida Legislature on Thursday passed a bill authorizing virtual veterinary care.
To be clear, it’s not clear. The narrow requirements under the new legislation would appear to exclude Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, Reddit and other popular platforms but may include Snapchat and TikTok.
Television Highlights
Season 2 of WUFT Amplified premieres March 16, 2024.
“Greater Good” is a WUFT-produced half-hour series showcasing non-profit organizations in the North Central Florida community. Each participating organization will lead the viewer on a journey of their organization’s history, their mission, their day-to-day community engagement and their impact on the community. This series will highlight what makes our community great.
Soldiers Freedom Outdoors owns and runs Camp Freedom, offering a safe haven for veterans to heal in the outdoors. It’s a nonprofit that aims to provide nature therapy to veterans from all walks of life by hosting no-cost retreats.
Abigail Perret-Gentil left her job at a biotech to start a nonprofit organization called Grace Grows to combat this food desert.
Rob Harris drives the bus up and down the entire state of Florida giving out information on Alzheimer’s and dementia to people looking for help.