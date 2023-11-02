© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
The Gainesville Regional Utilities administration building is located at 301 SE 4th Ave. in Gainesville. (WUFT News)
Government and Politics
All members of GRU Authority board resign after lawsuit settlement from citizen group
Kristin Moorehead
All four members of the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority board have submitted their resignations following a lawsuit settlement between the state and the citizen group Gainesville Residents United.
Weather
The 2024 hurricane season officially begins in a few months. Here’s what emergency managers want you to know.
Riley Hazel
Wetland Cell 2 shows what a normal wetland cell looks like without a subsidence. (Michael Tubbs/WUFT News)
Environment
State seeks to speed up wetlands permitting case
News Service of Florida
Education
Students say they’ve lost valuable mentorship in the wake of DEI closures at UF
Áine Pennello

Greater Good
“Greater Good” is a WUFT-produced half-hour series showcasing non-profit organizations in the North Central Florida community. Each participating organization will lead the viewer on a journey of their organization’s history, their mission, their day-to-day community engagement and their impact on the community. This series will highlight what makes our community great.
WUFT TV Viewer Guide cover
