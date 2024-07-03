Program Funder

“Greater Good” is a WUFT-produced half-hour series showcasing non-profit organizations in the North Central Florida community. Each participating organization will lead the viewer on a journey of their organization’s history, their mission, their day-to-day community engagement and their impact on the community. This series will highlight what makes our community great.



Episode 43

Featuring: Florida Defenders of the Environment, Grace Healthcare Services Corp., Florida Museum of Natural History, Parents as Teachers

Episode 42

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Alachua County Arts Council, Acrosstown Repertory Theatre, Episcopal Children's Services, Santa Fe College Fine Arts

Episode 41

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: SPARC352, IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, Historic Ocala Preservation Society, Gainesville Big Band

Episode 40

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Pepine Gives, Rotary Club of Gainesville, Saving Smiles, Stop Children’s Cancer

Episode 39

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Ollin Women International, Paddle Florida, SPCA of Ocala, UF Center for Arts, Migration, and Entrepreneurship

Episode 38

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Community Weatherization Coalition, Friends of Cuscowilla, The Hippodrome Theatre, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare

Episode 37

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Archer Family Health Care, UF HealthStreet, UF Thompson Earth Systems Institute, Xtreme SOULutions

Episode 36

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Alachua Habitat for Humanity, Greater Gainesville International Center, Putting Families First, UF Smathers Libraries

Episode 35

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Barbergators Chorus, City of Gainesville Nature Parks, Girls Place, Inc., T.E.A.M. Dad

Episode 34

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Children’s Trust of Alachua County, Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Florida Horse Park, Lubee Bat Conservancy

Episode 33

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Florida Trail Association, Gainesville Black Professionals, Life Transition Skills, NewboRN Home Visiting

Episode 32

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services, Episcopal Children’s Services, Our Santa Fe River, The Real Rosewood Foundation

Episode 31

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Altrusa House, Kiwanis Club of Gainesville, Marion County Literacy Council, Share the Love Ocala

Episode 30

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: ARTSPEAKS, Figure on Diversity, Gainesville Woman’s Club, Greater Gainesville Chamber, The Repurpose Project, Smooth Flava

Episode 29

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Catholic Charities, Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing, Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show, Gainesville Free Fridays, Hoggetowne Medieval Faire, and Wilmot Gardens

Episode 28

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: A. Quinn Jones Museum, Evergreen Cemetery, Florida 4-H Foundation, Neighborhood Housing & Development Corporation, River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding, and Thomas Center

Episode 27

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: 100 Black Men, Epilepsy Alliance Florida, Grow Hub, and United Way of North Central Florida

Episode 26

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Climb For Cancer, Friends of San Felasco, Partnership for Strong Families, and The Reilly Arts Center/The Marion Theatre

Episode 25

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Current Problems, Micanopy Historical Society Museum, Project Hope, and Project Youthbuild

Episode 24

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Gainesville Modern, Gator Junior Golf Association, Humane Society of North Central Florida, and Rebuilding Together North Central Florida.

Episode 23

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: SMA Healthcare, Society of St. Andrew, The Rock Program, and Writers Alliance of Gainesville

Episode 22

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Friends of Bradford-Ma Barker House, GRACE Marketplace, Heart of Florida Health Center, and Jessie’s Place/Citrus County Children’s Advocacy Center

Episode 21

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Community Coalition Alliance, Fort King Heritage Foundation, Friends of Silver Springs State Park, and K9s For Warriors

Episode 20

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Fine Arts for Ocala, Friends of Paynes Prairie, and Gainesville Rabbit Rescue

Episode 19

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Elder Options, Gainesville Circus Center, Haven Hospice, and St. Francis House

Episode 18

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: ElderCare of Alachua County, HUGS Charities of Ocala, Save Crystal River, and WUFT-FM

Episode 17

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Hands of Mercy Everywhere, Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation, and Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens

Episode 16

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Gainesville Black Professionals, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, Gainesville Opportunity Center, Community Foundation of North Central Florida

Episode 15

Click Here to Watch

Featuring: Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, Matheson History Museum, Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon, and WUFT-TV (behind-the-scenes segment).

Episode 14

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Kids Central, Inc., Kings of the Springs, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, and Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery.

Episode 13

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Habitat For Humanity of Marion County, Tyler’s Hope for a Dystonia Cure, and Xtreme SOULutions.

Episode 12

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Child Advocacy Center (GNV), Florida Springs Institute, Ocala Civic Theatre, and The Salvation Army of Ocala.

Episode 11

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Central Florida Community Action Agency, Children's Home Society of Florida, Early Learning Coalition of Marion County, and Rooterville A Sanctuary.

Episode 10

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Friends of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Farm, Master the Possibilities, Shambhala Gainesville, and Marion County Children's Alliance.

Episode 9

Click Here to Watch

Featuring the Appleton Museum of Art, Episcopal Children’s Services, Florida Center for the Blind, and the UF Center for the Humanities and the Public Sphere.

Episode 8

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Artwalk Gainesville, NAMI Marion County, Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and Discovery Center.

Episode 7

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention, Marion Senior Services, Retirement Home for Horses at Mill Creek Farm and VOCAL - Voices of Change Animal League.

Episode 6

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Family Promise of Gainesville, The Pearl Project, UF Health PALS THRIVE, and VFW Veterans Village.

Episode 5

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Gainesville Fine Arts Association, Horse Protection Association of Florida, Aces in Motion, and Ocala Royal Dames of Cancer Research.

Episode 4

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, University of Florida Performing Arts, Forest Animal Rescue, and Alachua Conservation Trust.

Episode 3

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Dance Alive, Transitions Life Center, Star Center Theatre, and Interfaith Emergency Services.

Episode 2

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Veterans Helping Veterans, the Gainesville Orchestra, Education Foundation of Alachua County and Hospice of Marion County.

Episode 1

Click Here to Watch

Featuring Gainesville Community Playhouse, Arnette House, Peaceful Paths and the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association.

