Greater Good
Program Funder
Supporting Program Funder
“Greater Good” is a WUFT-produced half-hour series showcasing non-profit organizations in the North Central Florida community. Each participating organization will lead the viewer on a journey of their organization’s history, their mission, their day-to-day community engagement and their impact on the community. This series will highlight what makes our community great.
Featured Organizations
All videos are hyperlinked for easy access. Watch a specific video by just clicking on the organization’s name listed below:
- 100 Black Men
- A. Quinn Jones Museum
- Aces in Motion
- Acrosstown Repertory Theatre
- Alachua Conservation Trust
- Alachua County Arts Council
- Alachua Habitat for Humanity
- Altrusa House
- Appleton Museum of Art
- Archer Family Health Care
- Arnette House
- ARTSPEAKS
- Artwalk Gainesville
- Barbergators Chorus
- Bread of the Mighty Food Bank
- Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention
- Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation
- Catholic Charities
- CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services
- Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens
- Central Florida Community Action Agency
- Child Advocacy Center (GNV)
- Children's Home Society of Florida
- Children's Trust of Alachua County
- City of Gainesville Nature Parks
- Climb For Cancer
- Community Coalition Alliance
- Community Foundation for North Central Florida
- Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County
- Community Hospice & Palliative Care
- Community Weatherization Coalition
- Current Problems
- Dance Alive
- Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing
- Discovery Center
- Early Learning Coalition of Marion County
- The Education Foundation of Alachua County
- Elder Options
- ElderCare of Alachua County
- Epilepsy Alliance Florida
- Episcopal Children's Services
- Evergreen Cemetery
- Family Promise of Gainesville
- Figure on Diversity
- Fine Arts For Ocala
- Forest Animal Rescue
- Florida 4-H Foundation
- Florida Defenders of the Environment
- Florida Horse Park
- Florida Museum of Natural History
- Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches
- Florida Springs Institute
- Florida Trail Association
- Florida's Center for the Blind
- Fort King Heritage Foundation
- Friends of Bradford-Ma Barker House
- Friends of Cuscowilla
- Friends of the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Farm
- Friends of Paynes Prairie
- Friends of San Felasco
- Friends of Silver Springs State Park
- Gainesville Big Band
- Gainesville Black Professionals
- Gainesville Circus Center
- Gainesville Community Playhouse
- Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show
- Gainesville Fine Arts Association
- Gainesville Free Fridays
- Gainesville Modern
- Gainesville Opportunity Center
- The Gainesville Orchestra
- Gainesville Rabbit Rescue
- Gainesville Woman’s Club
- Gator Junior Golf Association
- Girls Place, Inc
- Grace Healthcare Services Corp.
- GRACE Marketplace
- Greater Gainesville Chamber
- Greater Gainesville International Center
- Grow Hub
- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
- Habitat For Humanity of Marion County
- Hands of Mercy Everywhere
- Haven Hospice
- Heart of Florida Health Center
- The Hippodrome Theatre
- Historic Ocala Preservation Society
- Hoggetowne Medieval Faire
- Horse Protection Association of Florida
- Hospice of Marion County
- HUGS Charities of Ocala
- Humane Society of North Central Florida
- IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station
- Interfaith Emergency Services
- Jessie’s Place/Citrus County Children’s Advocacy Center
- K9s for Warriors
- Kiwanis Club of Gainesville
- Kids Central, Inc.
- Kings of the Springs
- Life Transition Skills
- Lubee Bat Conservancy
- NAMI Marion County
- Marion County Children's Alliance
- Marion County Literacy Council
- Marion County Sheriff's Office Foundation
- Marion Senior Services
- Marion Therapeutic Riding Association
- Master the Possibilities
- Matheson History Museum
- Meridian Behavioral Healthcare
- Micanopy Historical Society Museum
- Neighborhood Housing & Development Corporation
- NewboRN Home Visiting
- Ocala Civic Theatre
- Ocala Royal Dames of Cancer Research
- Ollin Women International
- Our Santa Fe River
- Paddle Florida
- Parents as Teachers
- Partnership for Strong Families
- Peaceful Paths
- The Pearl Project
- Pepine Gives
- Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery
- Project Hope
- Project Youthbuild
- Putting Families First
- Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon
- The Real Rosewood Foundation
- Rebuilding Together North Central Florida
- The Reilly Arts Center/The Marion Theatre
- The Repurpose Project
- Retirement Home for Horses at Mill Creek Farm
- River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding
- Rooterville A Sanctuary
- Rotary Club of Gainesville
- The Salvation Army of Ocala
- Santa Fe College Fine Arts
- Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo
- Save Crystal River
- Saving Smiles
- Shambhala Gainesville
- Share the Love Ocala
- SMA Healthcare
- Smooth Flava
- Society of St. Andrew
- SPARC352
- SPCA of Ocala
- St. Francis House
- Star Center Theatre
- Stop Children's Cancer
- T.E.A.M. Dad
- The Rock Program
- Thomas Center
- Transitions Life Center
- Tyler’s Hope for a Dystonia Cure
- UF Center for Arts, Migration, and Entrepreneurship
- UF Center for Humanities and the Public Sphere
- UF Health PALS THRIVE
- UF HealthStreet
- UF Performing Arts
- UF Smathers Libraries
- UF Thompson Earth Systems Institute
- United Way of North Central Florida
- Veterans Helping Veterans
- VOCAL - Voices of Change Animal League
- VFW Veterans Village
- Wilmot Gardens
- Writers Alliance of Gainesville
- Xtreme SOULutions
Broadcast Dates and Times
New Episodes premiere Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on WUFT-TV 5.1 with rebroadcasts throughout the week.
For the full schedule, visit the Television Schedule page, select the television tab and search for “Greater Good.” Broadcast dates and times will be displayed in search results.
Episode 43
Featuring: Florida Defenders of the Environment, Grace Healthcare Services Corp., Florida Museum of Natural History, Parents as Teachers
Episode 42
Featuring: Alachua County Arts Council, Acrosstown Repertory Theatre, Episcopal Children's Services, Santa Fe College Fine Arts
Episode 41
Featuring: SPARC352, IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, Historic Ocala Preservation Society, Gainesville Big Band
Episode 40
Featuring: Pepine Gives, Rotary Club of Gainesville, Saving Smiles, Stop Children’s Cancer
Episode 39
Featuring: Ollin Women International, Paddle Florida, SPCA of Ocala, UF Center for Arts, Migration, and Entrepreneurship
Episode 38
Featuring: Community Weatherization Coalition, Friends of Cuscowilla, The Hippodrome Theatre, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare
Episode 37
Featuring: Archer Family Health Care, UF HealthStreet, UF Thompson Earth Systems Institute, Xtreme SOULutions
Episode 36
Featuring: Alachua Habitat for Humanity, Greater Gainesville International Center, Putting Families First, UF Smathers Libraries
Episode 35
Featuring: Barbergators Chorus, City of Gainesville Nature Parks, Girls Place, Inc., T.E.A.M. Dad
Episode 34
Featuring: Children’s Trust of Alachua County, Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Florida Horse Park, Lubee Bat Conservancy
Episode 33
https://www.youtube.com/embed/aSxp0Lh-za0
Featuring: Florida Trail Association, Gainesville Black Professionals, Life Transition Skills, NewboRN Home Visiting
Episode 32
Featuring: CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services, Episcopal Children’s Services, Our Santa Fe River, The Real Rosewood Foundation
Episode 31
Featuring: Altrusa House, Kiwanis Club of Gainesville, Marion County Literacy Council, Share the Love Ocala
Episode 30
Featuring: ARTSPEAKS, Figure on Diversity, Gainesville Woman’s Club, Greater Gainesville Chamber, The Repurpose Project, Smooth Flava
Episode 29
Featuring: Catholic Charities, Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing, Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show, Gainesville Free Fridays, Hoggetowne Medieval Faire, and Wilmot Gardens
Episode 28
Featuring: A. Quinn Jones Museum, Evergreen Cemetery, Florida 4-H Foundation, Neighborhood Housing & Development Corporation, River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding, and Thomas Center
Episode 27
Featuring: 100 Black Men, Epilepsy Alliance Florida, Grow Hub, and United Way of North Central Florida
Episode 26
Featuring: Climb For Cancer, Friends of San Felasco, Partnership for Strong Families, and The Reilly Arts Center/The Marion Theatre
Episode 25
Featuring: Current Problems, Micanopy Historical Society Museum, Project Hope, and Project Youthbuild
Episode 24
Featuring: Gainesville Modern, Gator Junior Golf Association, Humane Society of North Central Florida, and Rebuilding Together North Central Florida.
Episode 23
Featuring: SMA Healthcare, Society of St. Andrew, The Rock Program, and Writers Alliance of Gainesville
Episode 22
Featuring: Friends of Bradford-Ma Barker House, GRACE Marketplace, Heart of Florida Health Center, and Jessie’s Place/Citrus County Children’s Advocacy Center
Episode 21
Featuring: Community Coalition Alliance, Fort King Heritage Foundation, Friends of Silver Springs State Park, and K9s For Warriors
Episode 20
Featuring: Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Fine Arts for Ocala, Friends of Paynes Prairie, and Gainesville Rabbit Rescue
Episode 19
Featuring: Elder Options, Gainesville Circus Center, Haven Hospice, and St. Francis House
Episode 18
Featuring: ElderCare of Alachua County, HUGS Charities of Ocala, Save Crystal River, and WUFT-FM
Episode 17
Featuring: Hands of Mercy Everywhere, Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation, and Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens
Episode 16
Featuring: Gainesville Black Professionals, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, Gainesville Opportunity Center, Community Foundation of North Central Florida
Episode 15
Featuring: Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, Matheson History Museum, Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon, and WUFT-TV (behind-the-scenes segment).
Episode 14
Featuring Kids Central, Inc., Kings of the Springs, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, and Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery.
Episode 13
Featuring Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Habitat For Humanity of Marion County, Tyler’s Hope for a Dystonia Cure, and Xtreme SOULutions.
Episode 12
Featuring Child Advocacy Center (GNV), Florida Springs Institute, Ocala Civic Theatre, and The Salvation Army of Ocala.
Episode 11
Featuring Central Florida Community Action Agency, Children's Home Society of Florida, Early Learning Coalition of Marion County, and Rooterville A Sanctuary.
Episode 10
Featuring Friends of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Farm, Master the Possibilities, Shambhala Gainesville, and Marion County Children's Alliance.
Episode 9
Featuring the Appleton Museum of Art, Episcopal Children’s Services, Florida Center for the Blind, and the UF Center for the Humanities and the Public Sphere.
Episode 8
Featuring Artwalk Gainesville, NAMI Marion County, Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and Discovery Center.
Episode 7
Featuring Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention, Marion Senior Services, Retirement Home for Horses at Mill Creek Farm and VOCAL - Voices of Change Animal League.
Episode 6
Featuring Family Promise of Gainesville, The Pearl Project, UF Health PALS THRIVE, and VFW Veterans Village.
Episode 5
Featuring Gainesville Fine Arts Association, Horse Protection Association of Florida, Aces in Motion, and Ocala Royal Dames of Cancer Research.
Episode 4
Featuring Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, University of Florida Performing Arts, Forest Animal Rescue, and Alachua Conservation Trust.
Episode 3
Featuring Dance Alive, Transitions Life Center, Star Center Theatre, and Interfaith Emergency Services.
Episode 2
Featuring Veterans Helping Veterans, the Gainesville Orchestra, Education Foundation of Alachua County and Hospice of Marion County.
Episode 1
Featuring Gainesville Community Playhouse, Arnette House, Peaceful Paths and the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association.
Program Funder: Showcase Properties of Central Florida
Supporting Program Funder: SouthState Bank