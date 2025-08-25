UF names Donald Landry as new interim president

The University of Florida has a new interim president.

At Monday's Board of Trustees meeting, members approved Dr. Donald Landry to take over the role.

Landry is a professor at Columbia University in New York.

He's also the university's director of the division of clinical pharmacology and the division of nephrology.

President George W. Bush awarded Landry the Presidential Citizens Medal in 2008.

He’s previously served as physician in chief AND chairman of medicine at the New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Medical Center.

Landry’s first day is Sept. 1, when current President Kent Fuchs' contract will expire.

The search for a permanent president is expected to continue this Monday. UF's full announcement about Landry can be found here.