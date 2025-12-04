WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
How to make WUFT your preferred news source on Google

It might feel like there are a million places where you can get your news.

When you select us as one of your preferred sources, you'll start to see more WUFT journalism displayed within Google's Top Stories sections when we have fresh stories for your search.

Here's how: Head to your search engine settings on Google and check the box indicating WUFT as your preferred source. You can also add our sports partner WRUF and the NPR Network to your list of source preferences.

Google source preferences screen capture showing wuft.org selected.
WUFT
WUFT checked as a preferred news source.

Once you update your sources, WUFT will appear more often in your Top Stories section and in a dedicated “From your sources” section on your search results page. You’ll still see a mix of stories from other sites.

