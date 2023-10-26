Live Weather from WRUF-TV
Many parts of South Florida have received over a foot of rain and the rains are forecast to continue, intense, at least through Friday. The ground is already saturated exacerbating dangerous floods.
Heavy tropical rains are expected to bring relief from the sweltering heat in the Sunshine State, but too much of a good thing is also increasing the flooding risk through the weekend.
There is an elite team of airmen and airwomen that fly into the most powerful and dangerous storms on the Planet. They’re called Hurricane Hunters. Their missions are crucial when it comes to forecasting these tropical machines. Here’s digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson with more.
More than 60% of Americans living in hurricane prone states aren't planning to prepare for this hurricane season. Officials are predicting potentially the most active tropical season to date , and warn now is the time to get ready.
Some reports estimate that 1 million Americans live full-time in RVs, with Florida one of the most popular spots owing to its lack of income tax and perceived ease of life.
Manufactured homes are a crucial part of the solution to Florida’s housing woes. But can they survive the state’s worsening storms?
Your guide to everything you must know about the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Know what the terminology means
As the drought worsens for parts of Florida, the rainy season coming to the rescue...just in time.
Boating safety tips that you need to know before you go onto the water.
The official forecast for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season was issued by he NHC and it calls for a very active season with the presence of La Niña and record-breaking warm sea surface ocean temperatures.
The National Weather Service is launching a new heat risk forecast to help people prepare for long or extreme heat events.
Dangerous rip currents will be at a high risk along the Florida panhandle through Sunday with an increased risk along the Gulf coast beaches as well.