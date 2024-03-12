Public Files and Records
WUFT-TV PBS Member Station Membership Certification and Agreement (FY 2024)
FCC Applications
WUFT-TV CSG Agreement and Certification of Eligibility 2020
WUFT-FM CSG Agreement and Certification of Eligibility 2020
WUFT-TV CSG Agreement and Certification of Eligibility 2019
WUFT-FM CSG Agreement and Certification of Eligibility 2019
WUFT-TV CSG Agreement and Certification of Eligibility 2018
WUFT-FM CSG Agreement and Certification of Eligibility 2018
WUFT TV FCC Public File
WUFT FM FCC Public File
Equal Opportunity (EEO) report
WUFT-TV Annual Financial Report 2023
WUFT-FM Annual Financial Report 2023
WUFT-TV Annual Financial Report 2022
WUFT-FM Annual Financial Report 2022
WUFT-TV Annual Financial Report 2021
WUFT-FM Annual Financial Report 2021
WUFT-TV Annual Financial Report 2020
WUFT-FM Annual Financial Report 2020
WUFT-TV Annual Financial Report 2019
WUFT-FM Annual Financial Report 2019
WUFT-TV Annual Financial Report 2018
WUFT-FM Annual Financial Report 2018
WUFT-TV Annual Financial Report 2017
WUFT-FM Annual Financial Report 2017
WUFT-TV Annual Financial Report 2015
WUFT-FM Annual Financial Report 2015
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statement 2023
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statement 2023
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statement 2022
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statement 2022
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statement 2021
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statement 2021
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statement 2020
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statement 2020
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statement 2019 (Cover Letter)
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statement 2019 (Cover Letter)
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statement 2018
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statement 2018
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statements 2017
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statements 2017
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statements 2016
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statements 2016
WUFT-TV Audited Financial Statement 2015
WUFT-FM Audited Financial Statement 2015
WUFT-TV/FM CPB Local Content and Service Report 2023
WUFT-TV/FM Local Content and Service Report 2022
WUFT-TV/FM Local Content and Service Report 2021
WUFT-TV/FM Local Content and Service Report 2020
WUFT-TV/FM Local Content and Service Report 2019
WUFT-TV Local Content and Service Report 2018
WUFT-TV Local Content and Service Report 2017
WUFT-TV Local Content and Service Report 2016
WUFT-TV Local Content and Service Report 2015
WUFT-TV Local Content and Service Report 2014
WUFT-TV Local Content and Service Report 2013
WUFT-FM Local Content and Service Report 2013
WUFT-TV Local Content and Service Report 2012
WUFT-TV Compensation Information 2016
WUFT-TV CPB SABS Report 2023
WUFT-TV CPB SAS Report 2023
WUFT-FM CPB SAS Report 2023
WUFT-TV CPB SAS Report 2022
WUFT-FM CPB SAS Report 2022
WUFT-TV CPB SAS Report 2021
WUFT-FM CPB SAS Report 2021
WUFT-TV CPB SAS Report 2020
WUFT-FM CPB SAS Report 2020
WUFT DOE Report Second Quarter 2023-24
WUFT DOE Report First Quarter 2023-24
WUFT DOE Report Fourth Quarter 2022-23
WUFT DOE Report Second Quarter 2022-23
“WUFT-TV and WUFT-FM financial information including the latest audits are available through WUFT.org. These audits are performed annually by James Moore and Company, Gainesville, Florida and are available through this website. Any questions about obtaining a copy of the audit(s) can be directed to WUFT management, also noted on WUFT.org.”
WUFT operates under the Public Media Code of Integrity.