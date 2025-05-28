Ethan Magoc Named Interim Director of the Innovation News Center

Ethan Magoc

Ethan Magoc has been named the new Interim Director of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Innovation News Center (INC).

Since 2022, Ethan has served as Managing Editor in the INC, where he has led with vision, purpose, and a commitment to student-centered journalism. His recent accomplishments include:



Leading daily editorial operations and collaborations of community-focused student journalists reporting across digital, radio, and television platforms;

Playing a key role in migrating WUFT’s digital infrastructure to NPR’s proprietary content management system, preserving an archive of over 18,000 stories and modernizing the newsroom’s publishing capabilities;

Supporting curriculum development and teaching as a reclassified faculty member, with an emphasis on connecting newsroom leadership with academic instruction to enhance student learning and day-one job readiness;

Mentoring of dozens of student journalists and digital producers, many of whom secured full-time positions in newsrooms after graduation, reinforcing WUFT’s role as a training ground for future media professionals;

Serving on seven successful search committees or panels in 18 months, helping shape the future leadership of the INC and its immersion experiences.

Ethan has held multiple other digital producing and leadership roles at WUFT News, including creating The Point, a daily newsletter curating local and state news for public media audiences in Florida. He was also among the founding editors of Fresh Take Florida, the College’s student-powered investigative news service.

Since joining the College in 2015, he has developed and taught courses including Editing and Coaching, Multimedia Reporting and Investigative Reporting. His instruction emphasizes critical thinking, curiosity-driven journalism, digital storytelling and editorial leadership. Under his leadership, CJC students have turned over 2,300 course assignments into stories for an audience on WUFT.org.

A Pennsylvania native, his professional background includes work as a social media editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a News21 fellow at Arizona State University.

His collaborations with CJC colleagues overseeing student reporting have earned national recognition, including multiple Edward R. Murrow and Hearst Journalism Awards. He is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors and ACES: The Society for Editing.

