GPD makes arrests in Easter Sunday shooting at TB McPherson Park

WUFT | By Sofia Dinka
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:17 PM EDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at TB McPherson Park that occurred during an Easter egg hunt in April. Three people were shot, and one, Ontaria Baisden, died from the injuries.

The Gainesville Police Department announced the arrests of three men involved in the shooting.

Police Chief Nelson Moya said the incident, which involved rival gangs from Marion County, was gang-related.

"Three individuals from opposing documented gangs came into our community looking for each other," Moya said.

He also addressed the impact on those directly affected by Baisden's death.

"We owe it to them as a community to not only bring justice, but to wrap ourselves around them in support of the grief that’ll never go away," Moya added. "They live it all day, every day."

The case has been referred to the state attorney’s office.
Sofia Dinka
Sofia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
