Media Services
The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications’ award-winning Media Services team is available for hire to assist on any video and/or audio production across North Central Florida. Let us speed up your production so you can share it with the world.
This creative unit of media producers specialize in live-event production, corporate videos, talkbacks, broadcast television programs, advertising and marketing content, podcasting, 360 content, photography and studio rental.
Please address project inquires to Matthew Abramson via 352-392-2756, abramson@ufl.edu, or the form below. Include as much detail as possible for an accurate estimate.
Productions
University of Florida's Homecoming Parade
University of Florida's From Florida Podcast
Brechner Center for Freedom of Information's Why Don't We Know Podcast
Awards
2024 Award of Excellence, Communicator Awards: WUFT Amplified: Casey Jones II
2024 Platinum AVA Digital Award: Sounds of the Season 2023
2024 Gold AVA Digital Award: WUFT Amplified: Casey Jones II
2023 Gold doCoMM Award: Why Florida :60
2023 Platinum AVA Digital Award: WUFT's Artistry In Motion: James Whitehurst
2023 Platinum AVA Digital Award: Oh, Korea!
2023 Gold AVA Digital Award: UF AI Year-In-Review 2022
2023 Gold AVA Digital Award: Sounds of the Season 2022
2023 Award of Excellence, Communicator Awards: WUFT's Greater Good: Grow Hub
2023 Award of Excellence, Communicator Awards: AI Year-In-Review 2022
2023 Award of Excellence, Communicator Awards: Why Florida :30
2023 Bronze Telly Award: Why Florida :30
2022 Gold AAF Addy Award: Why Florida :30
2022 Gold AAF Addy Award: Building an AI University
2022 Gold AVA Digital Award: UF AI Year-In-Review 2021
2022 Award of Excellence, Communicator Awards: UF AI Year-In-Review 2021
2022 Silver Telly Award: UF AI Year-In-Review 2021
2022 Silver Telly Award: WUFT's Greater Good: Rooterville
2022 Bronze Telly Award: WUFT's Artistry In Motion: Sandra Murphy-Pak
2021 Gold AVA Digital Award: Sounds of the Season: Conquering COVID with a Carol
2021 Bronze Telly Award: Powell Lab's HAPLA
Behind-the-scenes
-
Every Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. tune in to WUFT Amplified and discover new sounds. Hosted by Glenn Richards.
-
“Greater Good” is a WUFT-produced half-hour series showcasing non-profit organizations in the North Central Florida community. Each participating organization will lead the viewer on a journey of their organization’s history, their mission, their day-to-day community engagement and their impact on the community. This series will highlight what makes our community great.
-
-
-
-
-