Sounds of the Season 2023

The University of Florida’s School of Music presents the 75th Sounds of the Season–Rejoice and Be Merry: A Diamond Jubilee, taped live Sunday, December 3, 2023 in the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Under the direction of Dr. Will Kesling, enjoy amazing seasonal music from the UF Symphony Orchestra with the UF Concert Choir, UF Women’s Chorale, Members of the UF Drumline and Gainesville Master Chorale.



Catch the performance on WUFT-TV

Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

This broadcast is brought to you with support from the University of Florida Office of the President.