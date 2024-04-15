WUFT 89.1 / 90.1 Featured Thank You Gifts
The WUFT-FM 42nd anniversary poster features an image by Patrice Boyes, Esq. entitled, “Naked Springs Reverie.” Ms. Boyes is a Signature Member of the National Association of Women Artists (New York), a practicing attorney and former journalist. She has been included in Florida Super Lawyers for the past five years, a designation given to the top 5% of lawyers in Florida. Ms. Boyes presented papers at the 17th and 19th Hemingway Conference in Wyoming. She is Vice President of the Florida Hemingway Society and a board member of the Santa Fe College Foundation, Inc. Ms. Boyes was a political columnist for the Tampa Tribune in the 1980s and a “stringer” for the New York Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Dickinson College (1978), a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Michigan (1980), and a law degree from the University of Florida (1991). Her son, William, 26, is completing a PhD in plasma physics from Columbia University. In her spare time, she plays lots of tennis, serves on various civic boards and supports the visual and performing arts communities in Gainesville.
Ms. Boyes is an avid listener and supporter of WUFT public radio. In her view, public radio is more important than ever in our society, given the decline of legacy media and the resulting news vacuum in many communities.
