Community Update

Live and Local Concert Series

March 1,8,15, 22, 29 | 7 to 9 p.m.

Bo Diddley Plaza

111 E. University Avenue

Gainesville

The free Live and Local Concert Series is sponsored in part by The City of Gainesville's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department and the State of Florida Division of Arts and Culture. More information available at https://www.gainesvillefl.gov/Events-directory/PRCA-Events/Live-and-Local-Concert-Series

The Road to Ose Tura with Visiting Artist Adia Whitaker

March 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Eastside Recreation Center

2841 E. University Avenue

Gainesville

The Center for Arts, Migration and Entrepreneurship welcomes visiting Adia Whitaker, artistic director of the Àṣẹ Dance Theatre Collective (Brooklyn, NY), for a residency in Gainesville as she develops her dance film project, Following the Road to Ose Tura. Along with leading dance master classes in the community and on campus, Adia will host a public discussion on the creative process of choreographing and producing the project. More info at https://fb.me/e/6G7eYgZpl

Gainesville Modern 2024 Mid-Century Modern Home Tour Weekend

March 21 | 6 to 8 p.m. | MOD Talks lecture series

March 22| 6 to 8 p.m. | "Drinks and Dwellings" VIP cocktail party

March 23 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Mid-Century Modern Home Tour

Gainesville Modern is excited to announce the return of our signature event, the Annual Mid-Century Modern Home Tour. For one day only, Gainesville Modern offers an exciting day showcasing some of the best architecture of the era.

Gainesville Modern is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Gainesville’s modern architectural past and promoting its future through education, advocacy, and awareness. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://gainesvillemodern.org/

The Friends of Citrus County Library Spring Mega Book Sale

March 22 - 25

Citrus Springs Community Center

1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.

Citrus Springs

The sale will feature gently used books and hundreds of jigsaw puzzles. More information available at www,foccis.org or 352-746-9077.

Environmental Horticulture Graduate Student Association

25th Annual Spring Plant Sale

March 23-24 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m (or until sold out)

University of Florida Greenhouse Complex

2475 Memorial Road

Gainesville

The sale will feature a dazzling array of of 17 colorful coleus varieties as well as Florida native plants. Pre-orders available at https://www.ehgsa.org/More information available at https://hort.ifas.ufl.edu/ehgsa/ or https://www.facebook.com/EHGSA

D.K. Stanley Day

UF College of Health and Human Performance

March 26|10:30 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Florida Gym, 1864 Stadium Road, Room 105

Gainesville

The college will celebrate their first dean and commitment to enhancing the quality of life during a full day of activities. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a lecture, "What's a Brain For: A Moving Story," by Daniel M. Wolpert, Ph.D, professor of neuroscience and principal investigator at the Zuckerman Institute at Columbia University. More information and registration available at https://www.hhp.ufl.edu/dkday.

Douglas Brinkley Book Talk and Signing

March 27 | 6 p.m.

Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention

811 S. Main Street

Gainesville

New York Times best-selling author Douglas Brinkley will speak about his latest book, Silent Spring Revolution, a history of Rachel Carson and other courageous women and men who helped influence presidents and other powerful insiders to spark an ecological revolution half a century ago.

Archers for Autism Charity Shoot

April 8 | 8 a.m.

gator Bowman Archery Club

10404 SW Williston Road

Gainesville

Proceeds benefit the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities at UF. CARD UF provides free services to individuals affected by autism as well as their families, schools, and communities in a 14-county region which includes Alachua, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Putnam, Suwanee, and Union Counties. To learn more about CARD UF please visit www.card.ufl.edu.

Gainesville Opportunity Center Bike Day

May 18 | 8:30 a.m.

First Magnitude Brewing Company

Gainesville

The event will promote awareness and support for people living with chronic mental illness. There are three riding options at Depot Park, from First Magnitude to LaChua Trail or from First Magnitude to Hawthorne, Florida. More information available at 352-872-3232 or from brett@goclubhouse.org.

Spring Hill Timebank

Ongoing

Timebank brings people together to match needs with skills. People of all ages and all abilities can join. For every hour of work done for a member, the individual will receive one time credit to “buy” an hours worth of work from another member. For more information contact Andy at 727-517-1148 or springhilltimeback.org.

Donate Used Musical Instruments to the Hernando Youth Orchestra

Ongoing

The Orchestra is collecting used musical instruments for talented young musicians who can’t afford to buy or replace their own. Donations of unneeded instruments will be repaired if necessary before passing it on to a student. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to make a donation. We’ll pick up your instrument and give you a tax deductible receipt. More information

Nature Coast Community Services Foundation Homeless Services

Ongoing

The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation is serving the homeless of Hernando with food, clothing, shoes, job, IDs, food stamps, spaying and neutering pets, transportation and more. Volunteers are needed. For more information call Ellen at 352-600-9555.

Elder Options Referral Helpline

1-800-262-2243

Ongoing

Elder Options is the Area Agency on Aging for sixteen counties in North Central Florida. The agency oversees the efficient administration of home and community care programs and long term care services for elder Floridians. In partnership with lead agencies and local service providers, the agency serves thousands of frail, low-income seniors each year, providing home delivered meals (Meals on Wheels), personal care, transportation and other in-home services that help seniors to remain at home safely and with dignity and avoid or delay the need for more expensive nursing home care. Call the Elder Helpline for referral to resources.

Hernando Youth Orchestra needs young musicians, ages 6 to 18

Rehearsals are on Sundays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Heather Community Center

9100 Nakoma Way

Weeki Watchee

Hernando Youth Orchestra has resumed rehearsals and is recruiting new members. We need young musicians aged ages 6-18, and adult mentors to support them. HYO plays classical music and gives several concerts throughout the year. You must be able to read music and play an instrument. Instruments are also available to loan to those in need. Sign up at www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org or call 352-600-9555. If you have an instrument to donate, call and it will be picked for a tax deductible receipt.

Nature Coast Community Foundation (NCCSF) Bicycle Collection

Hernando County

Ongoing

Nature Coast Community Foundation (NCCSF) and Grace Presbyterian Bicycle Ministry is collecting unwanted bicycles (or parts thereof) that will be reconditioned and given to the needy. Call 352-600-9555 to schedule a free pick up.

WhyHunger Hotline

Ongoing

Need help finding healthy, free food in your community? Call the WhyHunger Hotline at 1-800-5-HUNGRY to be connected to food assistance in your neighborhood. You can also text your zip code to 1-800-548-6479 to get a list to your phone and search online at whyhunger.org/findfood.

Be the Hope A Child Needs, Become a Foster Parent

Partnership for Strong Families

North Central Florida

Ongoing

North Central Florida has an urgent need for foster care parents. If you would like to become a partner family to help a child or teenager call 352-244-1684 or find details online at www.PartnerFamily.org.

Books & Toiletries Needed for Homeless People

Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines

Weeki Wachee

Ongoing

The church is collecting books and toiletries for People Helping People.The PHP book drive will provide books offering information on marketable skills and possible work opportunities. ‘How to’ and text books on subjects such as cooking, culinary sciences, computer/office skills, sales, and gardening/landscaping are especially appreciated. Toiletry items needed include: tooth brushes, razors, combs, soap, lotions, shave creams etc. Call 352-600-9555 for information or to schedule your donation.

Gainesville Peer Respite

Ongoing

Gainesville Peer Respite is launching “Warmline” for peers in need of emotional support. The phone line will be open Wednesday night through Monday mornings from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The number is 352-559-4559. The phone line is staffed by those who have had their own experiences of trauma and mental illness.

Institute for Workforce Innovation

Ongoing

The Institute for Workforce Innovation (IWI) is dedicated to improving the communities’ quality of life through education, employment and advocacy. For more information or to volunteer call 352-225-3307 or online at www.iwionline.org

Savvy Caregiver Training

Elder Options, 100 NW 75th St., Suite 30, Gainesville

Ongoing

Elder Options in conjunction with the State of Florida Department of Elder Affairs offers free six week training programs designed for family caregivers who assist persons with Alzheimer’s and or dementia. More information available at 352-378-6649.

Operation PetSnip

Ongoing

Spay and neuter pet services available for qualifying low-income Alachua County and surrounding rural county residents. The cost of surgery, pain medication and anesthesia for pets spayed or neutered is covered. More information available from No More Homeless Pets’ Operation Petsnip at www.nmhp.net.

Gone 4 Ever Shredding

Ongoing

The Arc of Alachua County is a local not for profit that provides employment services to adults with developmental disabilities through several small business it has created. One of its businesses, Gone 4 Ever shredding, offers a free paper shredding service to all residents of Alachua County every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at its main location at 3303 NW 83rd Street. Gone 4 Ever shredding hold a AAA certification in document destruction so all paper is safely and securely destroyed. For more information please call 352-334-4060 ext. 132 or visit www.gone4evershredding.com

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve – Supporting our Nation’s Service Members

Ongoing

Today, nearly half our nation’s fighting forces are members of the Guard and Reserve. When they are called is called to active duty, they leave behind a family, a community, and a job. Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense agency, honors and products the bond between service members and their civilian employers. Whether serving our country or supporting those who do, we all serve. To learning more about ESGR, call 1-800-336-4590, or www.esgr.mil.

“Kidney Smart” Education Program

Ongoing

The “Kidney Smart” program educates and partners with people to take control of their health and helps them develop a plan to live a healthy life. The program features medication, diet and nutrition information, stresses the importance of choosing a heath care team, provides continuing education and treatment options. More information available at www.kidneysmart.org

Ronald McDonald House Charities NCF Seeks Long-Term Volunteers

Ongoing

Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida, a non-profit organization in Gainesville that assists families with children being treated at local medical facilities, is looking for long-term volunteers to serve as hosts for its two core programs: Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room at Shands Hospital for Children. For more information, visit www.rmhcncf.org or call Dorie Faulkner, Volunteer Coordinator at 352-374-4404 ext. 224.

Visiting Chef Program, Ronald McDonald House

Ongoing

Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida, a non-profit organization in Gainesville that assists families with children being treated at local medical facilities, seeks volunteer groups or families to provide a full-course dinner or weekend-breakfast for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville. Chefs may come equipped with ingredients to serve approximately 50 people and cook in a spacious, well-stocked kitchen or they may cater a meal from a local restaurant. Meals are served 7 days a week, including holidays. For more information, contact Judy Bates at bates@rmhcncf.org or call 352-374-4404 ext. 299.

MatchingDonors.com

Ongoing

In the U.S., 19 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant—most of them for kidneys. MatchingDonors.com has become the most successful nonprofit organization improving those odds by finding living altruistic donors for patients who desperately need transplants. Visit www.matchingdonors.com and meet some extraordinary people.

Help a Kid Start a Lemonade Stand

Ongoing

The National Federation of Independent Business Young Entrepreneur Foundation, based in Washington, D.C., is urging parents to teach their children lessons about entrepreneurship and responsibility by helping them start a lemonade stand. They provide free classroom curriculum and other resources to enable students to learn first-hand about the risks and rewards of operating a small business. This curriculum can be found at http://eitccurriculum.com/. To learn more about the NFIB Young Entrepreneur Foundation, visit www.NFIB.com/YEF.

Adoption from Foster Care

Ongoing

There are currently more than 107,000 children available for adoption in the U.S. Foster Care System. The Adoption from Foster Care campaign encourages potential parents to adopt and aims to increase the number of potential families inquiring about adoption. You don’t have to be perfect to be a perfect parent.

Veterans Outreach Program, Epilepsy Foundation

Ongoing

The Epilepsy Foundation wants to help men and women who’ve suffered traumatic brain injuries or TBIs, which are a common form of injury that can lead to seizures and epilepsy in some cases. Symptoms can include confusion, momentary black-outs and uncontrollable shaking or twitching. For more information about the foundation’s Veterans Outreach Program and other services, visit www.epilepsyfoundation.org or call 1-800-332-1000.

Three Rivers Legal Services

Ongoing

Three Rivers Legal Services, Inc. is a local, non-profit corporation that provides free, quality civil legal services to low-income, eligible clients in seventeen counties throughout North Florida. Three Rivers is now providing representation to eligible clients who live in Alachua, Levy, Gilchrist, Bradford or Union County for family law cases, regardless of domestic violence. For more information, call the Legal Helpline at 866-256-8091.