WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo gallery: UF students paint rainbows in response to FDOT mandate

WUFT | By Reyhan Kepic
Published August 21, 2025 at 8:59 AM EDT
Sofia Wangensteen spray paints one end of the Norman Tunnel during a Planned Parenthood Generation Action event at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
1 of 7  — 082025 Norman Tunnell RK 07.JPG
Sofia Wangensteen spray paints one end of the Norman Tunnel during a Planned Parenthood Generation Action event at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Sophia Scribani, secretary of Planned Parenthood, Generation Action at UF, spray paints during the event at the Norman Tunnel in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
2 of 7  — 082025 Norman Tunnell RK 01.JPG
Sophia Scribani, secretary of Planned Parenthood, Generation Action at UF, spray paints during the event at the Norman Tunnel in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Lindsay Ice spray paints the word "Pride" during a Planned Parenthood Generation Action event atthe Norman Tunnel at University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
3 of 7  — 082025 Norman Tunnell RK 02.JPG
Lindsay Ice spray paints the word "Pride" during a Planned Parenthood Generation Action event atthe Norman Tunnel at University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Andi Sallings and Amanda Hiatt spray paint the top of the rainbow during Planned Parenthoods event at Norman Tunnel at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
4 of 7  — 082025 Norman Tunnell RK 03.JPG
Andi Sallings and Amanda Hiatt spray paint the top of the rainbow during Planned Parenthoods event at Norman Tunnel at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Sophia Scribani, Secretary of Planned Parenthood, Generation Action, spray paints a rainbow during the event at the Norman Tunnel in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
5 of 7  — 082025 Norman Tunnell RK 04.JPG
Sophia Scribani, Secretary of Planned Parenthood, Generation Action, spray paints a rainbow during the event at the Norman Tunnel in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Mack Leverock spray paints inside Norman Tunnel on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
6 of 7  — 082025 Norman Tunnell RK 05.JPG
Mack Leverock spray paints inside Norman Tunnel on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Aleksandra Turek completes her piece during a Planned Parenthood Generation Action event at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
7 of 7  — 082025 Norman Tunnell RK 06.JPG
Aleksandra Turek completes her piece during a Planned Parenthood Generation Action event at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)

A group of University of Florida students offered rainbows Thursday in response to a state mandate from earlier this year.

On June 30, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) ordered non-traditionally painted sidewalks to be removed, claiming not doing so would result in losing transportation funding. This targets many rainbow painted crosswalks across the state, and the three in downtown Gainesville.

In response, Generation Action, a student affiliate with Planned Parenthood Gainesville organized an event to paint a rainbow crosswalk under Norman Tunnel, according to Amanda Hiatt, president of the student organization

“We’re painting rainbows across the Norman Tunnel in an act of visibility after the Florida Department of Transportation applied pressure to cities across the state, saying that it is a distraction," Hiatt said. "We just want to do it in a place where they can’t get rid of it. It’s not going to be that alleged distraction, but we could still show that gay people are still here and it’s so important to have this visibility.”
Education
Reyhan Kepic
Reyhan is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Reyhan Kepic

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required