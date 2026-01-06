Top 10 Headlines of 2025
These were the most-read stories on WUFT.org during 2025, ranked by total pageviews.
The Trump administration's proposal to change the definition of the word “harm” in the Endangered Species Act could bring development into wildlife feeding, sheltering or breeding grounds, chipping away at a law long-heralded as one of the world’s most successful conservation efforts. Public comment is open until May 19.
Demonstrators attended a protest along East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala on Saturday to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration.
At least 15 civilian review boards across Florida, which review investigations of potential law enforcement misconduct after they’re completed, have dissolved or temporarily ceased operations after a new law targeting the panels took effect.
The Dunnellon City Council will vote on Monday, Oct. 27, on whether to send a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection opposing Texas-based Track Line Rail’s draft air permit for a railroad tie grinding site. The company tried to establish its first Florida site in Newberry earlier this year but now plans to set up shop in Dunnellon.
Mickey Disgdiertt awakes at 4 a.m. each day with the same mission: Feeding feral cats near his house not far from Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park in Gainesville.
The university has already banned Ita Durand, who is from Peru, from campus for three years. Ita Durand said the sex was consensual, police said.
Thanks to a state law that’s been on the books for over two decades, David Vincent wasn’t allowed to choose his own direct reports or command staff upon taking office.
“I got what I wanted, which was to have her disbarred. She hurt other people way worse than she hurt me,” a former client said.
States across the country are scrambling to add much-needed funds to their university athletic departments, as college athletes are now able to profit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL) and a nearly $3 billion federal lawsuit settlement is pending.
Neighbors of a northwest Gainesville homeowner have complained for two decades about his cluttered property and contacted the city's code enforcement division for change. Earlier this month, the city was issued the title to the property as part of a foreclosure case in Alachua County Circuit Civil Court.