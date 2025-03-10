Hundreds protest in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square

Hundreds of people attended a protest along East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala on Saturday to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration.

Many demonstrators held signs and shouted chants as onlookers drove by honking their car horns to show support. A few drivers rolled down their windows to engage with the protesters, with a mix of encouragement and criticism.

Erika De La Cruz said she created the Reddit group r/OcalaBlueDots after seeing TikTok users calling for protests in the Ocala area. In less than two months, she said the Reddit community has grown to 280 members and continues to expand alongside the protests.

“We’re just trying to get out there and build a community and show that there are people like us who think like us in a predominantly red area,” said De La Cruz, who added that she was leading protests of four people less than two months ago.

Her message resonated with people like Bridget Kiefer, who first learned about the protest from a flyer De La Cruz created on Facebook. Kiefer said she was surprised by the strong turnout in a Republican-leaning area and added that this wouldn’t be the last time she’d be outspoken in the area.

A man gives a thumbs up to cars honking at people protesting against the Trump administration in downtown Ocala on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Logan McBride/WUFT News)

Kiefer was joined by Ocala resident Suzy Heinbockel, with whom she had protested after George Floyd’s murder.

“Kat Cammack will be hearing from us,” Heinbockel and Kiefer said.

Others in the crowd expressed interest in making their voices heard to representatives. Some participants said they are planning to be there when Rep. Kat Cammack opens her office in Ocala on March 14. De La Cruz and Ocala blue dots are holding another protest on April 5.

Another attendee, Terri Harris, said she believed their cause was gaining attention, and the protest turnout was proof of that. She said she felt that people are starting to slowly change, and that because of that, it’s more important than ever to speak out.

“I feel like we can’t remain silent,” Harris said.

For De La Cruz, the growing movement hasn’t just brought attention — it has also connected her with allies. Increased collaboration and more outspoken voices have helped her grow her group, she said.

People hoist signs along East Silver Springs Boulevard in downton Ocala on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Logan McBride/WUFT News)

De La Cruz said she has connected with Democrats for Marion County, LGBTQ advocacy groups, and other organizations. She also praised Ocala for being receptive and police for protecting protestors

De La Cruz said she hopes this movement can spark change in Ocala, starting with encouraging people to canvas for Joshua Weil, an Orlando Democrat running in the special election for Florida’s 6th District.

She acknowledged the challenge of doing so in a Republican-leaning area. She compared party loyalty to the devotion of sports fans — but said that wouldn’t stop supporters from showing up and fighting for change.

“We have to be patient and keep showing up until people open their eyes,” De La Cruz said.