WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FCC Applications

NOTICE OF FILING

On August 20, 2024, the Board of Trustees, University of Florida, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a Major Change to the facilities of Low Power Television Station WRUF-LD, Gainesville, Florida, to change from Channel 5 to Channel 23.

Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076f91910af3d4019132aff2801d22&id=25076f91910af3d4019132aff2801d22&goBack=N.

This page was last updated on August 26, 2024.