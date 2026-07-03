How does Sustaining Membership work?

Sustaining Members give us a dependable base of support for the programs you count on. When you become a Monthly Sustainer, your donation is ongoing until you say otherwise. Your credit or debit card will automatically be billed each month. You’ll save time, money, and resources!

People like you, who care enough to invest in your station by contributing $8 or more each month through automatic monthly deductions from your credit card.

Benefits of a Sustaining Membership:



Uninterrupted membership

No additional renewal notices

Special invitations to events and screenings

Monthly WUFT eNewsletters

Your donation is charged to your credit or debit card each month automatically

You will receive a tax letter every January

You are automatically entered into contests and drawings.

You are entitled to a thank you gift each year - just email us annually to request a gift.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I update or make changes to my Sustaining Membership?

There are a few different ways you can change your payment information for your monthly donations:



Please select the station you would like to support below. If you wish to support multiple stations, please take a moment to complete each form separately.

Please call our 24-hour pledge center at 352-392-9838

How do I cancel or suspend my WUFT Sustaining Membership?

Call our WUFT Member line at (352) 392-5551 with your request, or EMAIL members@wuft.org. Be sure to include your contact information and/or membership ID number with your request.

How do I update my contact information or check on the status of my account?

To update your contact information or check on your membership, please call our WUFT Member line at (352)392-5551 or email members@wuft.org. Be sure to include your full name and/or membership number in the message.

Why am I getting renewal notices? I thought I was a Sustaining Member.

You may have a duplicate membership account under different contact information. Please contact our Sustaining Member line at (352)392-5551 or email members@wuft.org with a copy of the notice for information about your membership.

I just pledged to give monthly. When will my card be charged?

Your first monthly gift will be charged towards the beginning of each month.

Do I have to pledge again to receive a thank you gift?

No. If you have not chosen a gift with your pledge for the year, you can request one at any time, even during pledge drives. To request a gift email members@wuft.org or call the WUFT Member line during regular business hours at (352) 392-5551.

When can I expect my thank you gift?

Please allow approximately 6-8 weeks for the processing and delivery of your requested thank you gift. This includes codes and tickets as well.

Am I entered into contests?

Yes. As a monthly Sustaining Member, you are automatically entered into a monthly giveaway for a sustainer gift. You do not have to fill out the online entry form or call in a pledge during the on-air pledge drives.

Is my gift to WUFT tax-deductible?

Yes. Your gift your gift to WUFT is fully tax-deductible, minus the fair market value of any thank you gifts requested. Receipts are mailed out in January of the year after you make your donation.

