2026 UF Homecoming Parade
Catch the live stream here!
Watch the annual UF Homecoming Parade on WUFT-TV and streaming on Friday, October 9 starting at 11:45 a.m. Enjoy the marching bands, floats, performers and special guests. WUFT's parade coverage is provided in collaboration with the UF Alumni Association and Florida Blue Key.
Past UF Homecoming Parades
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Archived WUFT-TV broadcast of the annual UF Homecoming Parade held on Friday, October 17, 2025.
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Archived WUFT-TV broadcast of the annual UF Homecoming Parade held on Friday, October 18, 2024.
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