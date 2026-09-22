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2026 UF Homecoming Parade

Catch the live stream here!

Watch the annual UF Homecoming Parade on WUFT-TV and streaming on Friday, October 9 starting at 11:45 a.m. Enjoy the marching bands, floats, performers and special guests. WUFT's parade coverage is provided in collaboration with the UF Alumni Association and Florida Blue Key.

Past UF Homecoming Parades

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