No date set to resume hearing on deadly Marion County crash

A Marion County judge heard testimony Wednesday on whether hospital evidence should be allowed in the upcoming trial of a man accused of causing the crash that killed eight farmworkers and injured more than 40 in 2024.

Bryan Maclean Howard, 43, was driving on State Road 40 west of Ocala the morning of May 14, 2024, when his pickup truck sideswiped a bus transporting migrant workers to watermelon fields at Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Marion County Court records show Howard faces eight counts of driving under the influence-manslaughter and 11 counts of DUI with serious bodily injury to another. He has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Jack Maro filed motions in January and September to suppress evidence, including statements, blood test results and sobriety exercises, collected while Howard was in the hospital. Howard had a concussion and other injuries, Maro argued, preventing him from giving informed consent and properly performing the exercises.

Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers who interacted with Howard on the day of the crash testified that Howard acted voluntarily and his injuries didn’t appear to impede him.

Sgt. Gabriel Keyes conducted the sobriety exercises. He said Howard had difficulty completing eye movement, balance and divided attention tests and, separately, complained of a hurt foot and bleeding ear.

“Everything I was seeing was, was indicative of impairment and not being caused by those medical reasons,” Keyes testified. “He admitted to, within a 24-hour period prior to this crash, consuming some controlled substances that he was prescribed.”

Former Cpl. Emily Mora said Howard voluntarily waived his Miranda rights and agreed to give a blood sample. She testified that Howard’s behavior didn’t make her suspect he was suffering from a concussion.

Fifth Judicial Circuit Judge Peter Brigham adjourned the hearing before hearing testimony from a third witness, Dr. Harry Krop. A date to resume the hearing hasn’t been set.

The trial is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.