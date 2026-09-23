Dolly Parton’s legacy lives through Gainesville’s youth

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Dolly Parton’s catchy music, extravagant theme park and charismatic personality won’t be all that she’s remembered for in Gainesville. The expansion of childhood literacy across Alachua County and around the world is an impact that will be remembered by families for years to come.

University of Florida senior Hannah Foster predicts a long-lasting legacy for Dolly Parton.

“She will live on because of the legacy that she’s left with her music and impact on so many people in so many different ways. Not just her music, but her philanthropic efforts," Foster said.

Foster explained how being a Dolly Parton fan is more than just liking her music.

“One of my favorite things about her that I consistently talk about is her power of storytelling and connecting generations,” Foster said. “I’m from Atlanta. And my grandma’s like this little southern lady, and like I feel like her story just connects so well to that.”

When Foster heard of Parton’s passing on Aug. 25, she didn’t believe it. As a follower of Parton’s Instagram account, she realized something was wrong when she saw a video that differed from the images she typically posted.

“I kind of still feel like it’s not real, which sounds kind of silly to say,” Foster said. “Even though her physical being is not here, she’s still very alive.”

Gainesville Thrives, an organization that promotes tutoring and mentoring for children from kindergarten to high school, is a local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book-gifting program functioning across the globe.

Yolanda Hagley, executive director of Gainesville Thrives, had a similar disbelief to the news of Parton’s passing.

“There was such a sadness that came over us when we heard, and I think there's a part of us that really thought that, you know, she would always be here,” Hagley said. “At the same time, it has renewed my energy and the rigor to really pursue this and make sure that we’re able to continue to grow that vision for Alachua County.”

The Imagination Library and Gainesville Thrives together have provided over 90,000 books to children in the Alachua County area.

“The Dolly Parton Imagination Library came into our focus when we recognized that it could provide services basically from birth to age 5, and this again is getting books into the hands of children early, bringing literacy into the home early,” Hagley said.

The first book children receive through the program is “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.

“We love this because no matter where you are, this is your beginner book,” Hagley said. “She's just letting you know no matter what, you will be able to accomplish whatever it is that you think you are able to do.”

Not only do Gainesville Thrives and the Imagination Library provide resources for the children, but they make learning fun.

“When we are out in the community and we ask parents, you know, ‘What do you think about the program?’ The vast majority of the responses are, ‘My kids love them. They are so excited. They can’t wait for their book to come from Dolly,’” Hagley said.

All the books from Parton’s Imagination Library come personalized with the child’s name on it.

“Many parents will say that those are their favorite books. Those are the books that kind of get a little bit tattered on the ends because they’re reading it over and over,” Hagley said.

Gainesville Thrives initially looked into becoming an affiliate of the Imagination Library as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The foundation provided a COVID-safe option to continue their expansion of literacy by mailing books right to family’s doors.

“It was just a way that we were still able to reach our families at a time when many services were being closed down,” Hagley said.

Gainesville Thrives quickly realized providing books to children was just the first step in teaching them how to read. It was also important to engage parents in the act of learning to continue their progress at home, so the organization created an event called Literacy Nights.

Literacy Nights provide a space for parents and children to engage in activities like tie-dying T-shirts and descrambling tiles of letters that encourage further learning for everyone.

“We’re putting books into the child’s hands and into the parents’ hands, and now we’re going to encourage them to read that,” Hagley said.

With the passing of Dolly Parton, it is clear to Gainesville Thrives that her mission of promoting childhood literacy will live on.

“We have been assured through the national foundation, and we've also been assured through her communication before she passed that she was passionate about this, and that this was something that she wanted to have a lifelong legacy,” Hagley said.

Gainesville Thrives is currently working on a University of Florida Campaign for Charities to get its total number of books donated to 100,000 and continue Parton’s legacy.

“I do feel like we’re the little engine that could,” Hagley said.