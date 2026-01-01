Welcome to Weather Smart Kids!
Learn about weather, storms, and how to stay safe with fun activities, videos, and games - brought to you by WUFT and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. Whether it's hurricanes, thunderstorms, or everyday weather, we'll help you understand the sky above you!
Prepare with Pedro is a fun American Red Cross program that helps kids learn how to be safe and ready for emergencies. With games, stories, and easy tips, Pedro makes preparedness simple, friendly, and fun for the whole family!
Coming Soon
WUFT Weather Word Wednesday is a fun way for everyone to learn the weather terms we hear often. From "Atmosphere" to "Zephyr" and every term in between, Weather Word Wednesday has you covered. Watch WUFT-TV several times daily to learn the weather word and visit our Weather Word Wednesday web page to discover a full glossary of your favorite weather terms.
MEET THE HELPERS is a multi platform initiative produced by WUCF PBS. The project is designed to teach children about important community helpers so they are better prepared in emergency situations.
Created by America's beloved weathercaster, Al Roker, "Weather Hunters" follows Lily Hunter, an eight-year-old weather wiz and her curious family as they explore the fascinating world of weather - everything from familiar rain, snow and fog to more extreme weather, like hurricanes.