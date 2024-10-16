WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Anniversary Poster Gallery

The most-recent poster is available on the Featured Thank you Gifts page.



Artist List by Year

1 – 1982 - Jerry Uelsmann

2 – 1983 - Evon Streetman

3 – 1984 - Kate Barnes

4 – 1985 - Eleanor Blair

5 – 1986 - Annie Pais

6 – 1987 - No poster

7 – 1988 - No poster

8 – 1989 - Jerry Uelsmann

9 – 1990 - William Schaaf

10 – 1991 - John Moran

11 – 1992 - Margaret Ross Tolbert

12 – 1993 - Hiram Williams

13 – 1994 - Ken Kerslake

14 – 1995 - Susan Dauphinee

15 – 1996 - Daniel Nevins

16 – 1997 - John Moran

17 – 1998 - Allen Cheuvront

18 – 1999 - Eleanor Blair

19 – 2000 - Jeff Ripple

20 – 2001 - Randy Batista

21 – 2002 - Robert Butler

22 – 2003 - Wes Skiles

23 – 2004 - Peter Carolin

24 – 2005 - Virginia Chen

25 – 2006 - John Moran

26 – 2007 - Jim Harrison

27 – 2008 - Mac Stone

28 – 2009 - Kathleen Wobie

29 – 2010 - Margaret Ross Tolbert

30 – 2011 - Maggie Taylor

31 – 2012 - Anna Tomczak

32 – 2013 - John Moran and David Moynahan

33 – 2014 - Mac Stone

34 – 2015 - Margaret Ross Tolbert

35 – 2016 - Tina Mullen

36 – 2017 - Jim Harrison

37 – 2018 - Diane Ferris

38 – 2019 - Eleanor Blair

39 – 2020 - Cindy Capehart

40 – 2021 - Gary Borse

41 - 2022 - Michael A. Eaddy

42 - 2023 - Patrice Boyes

43 - 2024 - Leslie Mounger Peebles

If you are an artist interested in being considered as a future WUFT anniversary poster artist, please send your name, contact details, website, and/or examples of your work to: members@wuft.org.

Thank you to the UF Architecture & Fine Arts Library for assistance in creating this collection.