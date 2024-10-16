WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Anniversary Poster Gallery
Artist List by Year
1 – 1982 - Jerry Uelsmann
2 – 1983 - Evon Streetman
3 – 1984 - Kate Barnes
4 – 1985 - Eleanor Blair
5 – 1986 - Annie Pais
6 – 1987 - No poster
7 – 1988 - No poster
8 – 1989 - Jerry Uelsmann
9 – 1990 - William Schaaf
10 – 1991 - John Moran
11 – 1992 - Margaret Ross Tolbert
12 – 1993 - Hiram Williams
13 – 1994 - Ken Kerslake
14 – 1995 - Susan Dauphinee
15 – 1996 - Daniel Nevins
16 – 1997 - John Moran
17 – 1998 - Allen Cheuvront
18 – 1999 - Eleanor Blair
19 – 2000 - Jeff Ripple
20 – 2001 - Randy Batista
21 – 2002 - Robert Butler
22 – 2003 - Wes Skiles
23 – 2004 - Peter Carolin
24 – 2005 - Virginia Chen
25 – 2006 - John Moran
26 – 2007 - Jim Harrison
27 – 2008 - Mac Stone
28 – 2009 - Kathleen Wobie
29 – 2010 - Margaret Ross Tolbert
30 – 2011 - Maggie Taylor
31 – 2012 - Anna Tomczak
32 – 2013 - John Moran and David Moynahan
33 – 2014 - Mac Stone
34 – 2015 - Margaret Ross Tolbert
35 – 2016 - Tina Mullen
36 – 2017 - Jim Harrison
37 – 2018 - Diane Ferris
38 – 2019 - Eleanor Blair
39 – 2020 - Cindy Capehart
40 – 2021 - Gary Borse
41 - 2022 - Michael A. Eaddy
42 - 2023 - Patrice Boyes
43 - 2024 - Leslie Mounger Peebles
If you are an artist interested in being considered as a future WUFT anniversary poster artist, please send your name, contact details, website, and/or examples of your work to: members@wuft.org.
Thank you to the UF Architecture & Fine Arts Library for assistance in creating this collection.
-
WUFT-FM’s 43rd Anniversary Poster Artist Leslie Peebles is featured on this week's show. Peebles allows her connection to the land, wildlife, and river to influence her work.
-
-
Today’s episode features WUFT-FM’s 42nd broadcast anniversary poster artist Patrice Boyes. Boyes is a Gainesville attorney and an artist influenced by the natural world.