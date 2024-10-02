Leslie Peebles, WUFT-FM 43rd Anniversary Poster Artist

Leslie Peebles

This episode features public radio station WUFT-FM’s 43rd Anniversary Poster Artist Leslie Peebles. Peebles allows her connection to the land, wildlife, and river to influence her work. The long process of drawing, carving, and printing her relief prints is a meditation on her connection with nature and a way to share her love of the land and its life. She received her B.A. in Studio Art from Tulane University in 1981 and was awarded an M.A. in Art Education from UF in 1994. She taught art in public school for 17 years and since 1998 Sweetwater Print Cooperative has been her studio where printmaking became her primary medium. She became a full-time artist in 2009 and has won numerous awards from art shows and festivals all over the South.

The 20 x 30 inch poster, “Gator Love,” is a reproduction of a block print featuring two alligators on Paynes Prairie in Gainesville. The posters are still available for a one-time donation of $144 or $12 a month as a sustainer. Members will be invited to the annual poster signing reception on Oct. 16 at the Harn Museum of Art in the UF Cultural Plaza in Gainesville.

Make a contribution for the poster >

