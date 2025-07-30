WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Citrus County shelter scrambles to relocate with less than two weeks to find new space

WUFT | By Sofia Dinka
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:19 PM EDT

A shelter in Citrus County is scrambling to find a new location with less than two weeks before it must vacate.

“The Mission,” a “no-barrier” shelter in Crystal River, provides help to anyone in need, operating solely on donations, according to the Citrus County Chronicle.

The shelter's landlord has given it until August 10 to move out after selling the property to a buyer who plans to build a gun range across the street. The buyer is also seeking to open a bar on the property but cannot obtain a permit to serve alcohol as long as The Mission operates on the land.

Carlos Esquilin, The Mission's volunteer director, said that without relocation, people could end up on the street.

“Our people are scared to death. They don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Esquilin said.

The Mission is working with a realtor to find a new location, though Esquilin noted that there is a stigma against homeless people.

Currently, The Mission houses about 30 residents.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
