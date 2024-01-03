WUFT Host Interviews
WUFT-FM's hosts frequently interview musicians, authors, performers and other notable community members. This is where you can find each one.
Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes
-
WUFT Morning Edition host Glenn Richards spoke with bestselling 'Bones' author Kathy Reichs.
-
WUFT's Dana Hill interviews NPR Journalist and Host Ari Shapiro about hosting the new season of "The Mole" on Netflix.
-
It doesn’t have to be me that people see, but I do think it’s important for mental health to be a part of an audience.
-
WUFT Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, recently spoke with Dave Pirner, the front man and creative force behind the multi-platinum selling Minneapolis…
-
The NPR College Podcast Challenge is back for a third year in a row. WUFT's Elliot Tritto talked with NPR's Janet Lee and Steve Drummond about how the…