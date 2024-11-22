WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
WUFT Host Interviews

"Lemony Snicket" Speaks with WUFT Host Dana Hill

By Dana Hill
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST
Author Daniel Handler, who has written very popular books under the name "Lemony Snicket" spoke with Dana Hill ahead of his Phillips Center appearance.

Find out more about Daniel Handler as he speaks with All Things Considered host Dana Hill. The author will appear at the Phillips Center November 25th.

Daniel Handler is the author of seven novels, including Why We Broke Up, We Are Pirates, All the Dirty Parts, and Bottle Grove. His upcoming book on writing, And Then? And Then? What Else?, will be published by Liveright/W.W. Norton in 2024.

Under the pen name Lemony Snicket, he has authored numerous children's books, most notably the thirteen-volume A Series of Unfortunate Events, the four-volume All the Wrong Questions, and The Dark, which received the Charlotte Zolotow Award.

Lemony Snicket’s debut book for readers of all ages, Poison for Breakfast, was released by Liveright/W.W. Norton in 2021.

WUFT Host Interviews Dana Hill
Dana Hill
Dana Hill is a producer and director for WUFT-FM 89.1 and host of Animal Airwaves Live and Encore.
