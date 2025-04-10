Dana Hill Interviews Shiyi Zhu

Shiyi Zhu, a student at the University of Florida School of Music was the winner of the concerto competition at the 2024 UF International Piano Festival. For her graduate recital this spring, she has programmed a work by Chen Yi, called Variations on Awariguli, based on a Uighur melody from western China. She recently visited the WUFT Classic studios to chat with Magnum Opus host Dana Hill, and perform the Variations on Awariguli.