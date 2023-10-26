WUFT Station News

-
WUFT student journalists received national recognition in the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) 2023 National Mark of Excellence (MOE) Awards competition. The awards honor the best collegiate work published or broadcast in 2023.
National winners will be announced in August 2024 and will be honored at the 2024 Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 14 in New York City.
First of seven planned release phases begins September 1, 2021BOSTON, MA (August 10, 2021) – American Public Television (APT) and PBS announced today that…
You may have heard "Throughline " stories on "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered." "Throughline" launched as a weekly podcast in January 2019 and…
WUFT Classic Will Debut Nov. 10 at 1 pm on 102.7 FM, 89.1-2 HD2, online at wuft.org and via a new WUFT Classic AppGainesville, Fla. (November 9, 2015)…
WUFT News won seven 2014 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
WUFT-FM won seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the winners Thursday.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the 2012 National Edward R. Murrow Award winners. The awards honor excellence in electronic journalism. WUFT-FM's Steven Gallo was named the national winner in the radio small market audio news reporting category.
WUFT News has won eight regional Radio Television Digital News Association Murrow Awards, including overall excellence and best website.The Murrow Awards,…
Two students who have reported stories at WUFT-FM and WUFT-TV are national award winning student journalists, after competiting in the finals of the…