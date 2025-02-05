WUFT-FM Named a Finalist for a 2025 NAB Crystal Radio Award

Crystal Radio Award

Public radio station WUFT-FM, with studios in the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, was named a finalist for a 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Crystal Radio Awards. The awards honor outstanding radio stations in the U.S. for their commitment to community service.

WUFT-FM and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) have been serving North Florida communities during weather emergencies for more than a decade. Together they also provide safety and emergency weather updates throughout Florida over the air, online and via the Florida Storms app.

Ten Crystal Radio Award winners will be chosen from 50 finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms.

The awards will be presented during a special ceremony at the NAB State Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2025.