Editorial policies

Correction policy:

We make careful, reasonable efforts to ensure that information in our reporting, including visual content, is accurate and free of distortions or bias. We hold ourselves to high standards of ethics and integrity. When we are wrong, we aim to correct the information quickly and transparently.

While we don’t issue corrections for small mistakes such as typos, for larger factual errors our staff will post a correction on a story as soon as they are made aware of the error. Readers can find these corrections at the top of a story, and broadcast audiences can expect corrections during the next newscast following our awareness of the error.

We often don’t know about an error until it is pointed out to us. If you notice a mistake or error in a story we publish, we want to know about it. Send us the error accompanied by your suggestion or fill out our contact form (link opens in new tab/window). Someone from our newsroom will contact you as soon as possible.

We strive for accuracy in the journalism we produce. Thank you for helping us keep our community informed.



Public safety reporting:

WUFT is evolving its standards when it comes to covering crimes in our community to better balance the public’s need to know with compassion for those (rightly or wrongly) accused.

While each story is unique and poses its own set of ethical questions, here are our general policies:



We avoid covering arrests without the intention of following the case through the judicial process to its conclusion. This ensures a more comprehensive and fair representation of the story, especially considering potential outcomes like a prosecutor dropping charges or a jury deciding to acquit.

We refrain from naming suspects before an arrest is made.

Our focus is on crime stories with broader public safety implications rather than those that are merely sensational or novel.

We refrain from publishing mugshots for low-level crimes like petty theft, considering the potential long-term impact on individuals. Consider that this image might be in circulation for the rest of the person’s life. Should it show up on WUFT’s website a decade after the person has done their time or outright cleared their name? The answer is likely no.

Here are the circumstances in which we might consider publishing a mugshot: the person is accused of committing a serious crime that carries a felony charge, the police say the person is a danger to society or themselves, there is an active search for the person, or if the police say the person has harmed more victims and is asking them to come forward. Exceptions may also be made if the person accused is a prominent figure or has a prominent role in the community. News managers should discuss these exceptions prior to making final decisions.

A booking photo should be the image of last resort, for cases when no other publishable photographs of the defendant can be obtained on deadline. When time allows, reporters should ask the defendant, friends, family members, or a defense lawyer for an alternative image that can be used instead.

When describing a suspect or person of interest who remains at large, we strive to be specific and avoid contributing to confusion or unnecessary fear. This includes detailing identifying characteristics and reasons for the police's search. For example, writing or mentioning only someone’s race or a generic article of clothing does no one — including law enforcement — any good. For that reason, we aim to be as specific as possible in descriptions of suspects or persons of interest. Identifying characteristics include tattoos, piercings, eye color, height, weight, specific clothing color or design, hair, physical traits such as a limp or scar, along with race and gender. We also include the specific reasons police are looking for the person.

If we receive a request to remove or update a crime story we have reported, we need to be able to independently request or find documentation that the case was expunged or charges dropped, and/or evidence that the age and mitigating conditions have created a different environment for the victim and/or accused. Public figures including elected officials have a higher bar to meet for story removal. Changes to such stories will be made after a discussion among news managers.

Police sources are an important resource in covering crime, but they should not be the sole sources used. We ensure a balanced approach by including multiple sources in our crime reporting, and making every effort to hear from the accused or their legal representative.

Case-by-case exceptions to these policies may be considered in situations where unique circumstances warrant deviation from the standard guidelines. Such exceptions will be carefully evaluated by editorial leadership in accordance with our commitment to ethical journalism and the public interest. Stories that veer from these guidelines for good reason will include an explanation as to why that decision was made, in an effort to be transparent. For radio and television stories, that explanation will be included at the start of the story or within the body of the story. For digital stories, that explanation will be on the same webpage as the story.

Transparency:

Throughout our reporting, we strive to uphold the highest standards of ethical journalism while balancing the public's right to know, alongside compassion for those involved. Occasionally, you may notice deviations from our standard practices, such as withholding names or mugshots or refraining from covering certain aspects of a story. These deviations are not arbitrary but are carefully considered decisions made to protect the privacy and dignity of individuals, ensure fairness and accuracy in our reporting and uphold our commitment to responsible journalism. We believe that providing transparency about these deviations is essential to maintaining your trust as our audience and serving the community with integrity.

In adherence to the principles of responsible journalism and in compliance with legal and ethical standards, our reporting occasionally necessitates deviations from standard practices. These deviations, meticulously evaluated and executed, are predicated upon safeguarding the rights, privacy and reputations of individuals involved in our coverage. They serve to uphold the principles of fairness, accuracy and integrity integral to our profession. By providing transparent disclosures regarding these departures, we fortify the foundation of trust between our audience and our journalistic endeavors, ensuring our continued commitment to legal compliance and ethical conduct.