One year after Hurricane Debby, Alachua County officials urge preparedness

WUFT | By Sofia Dinka
Published August 4, 2025 at 8:58 PM EDT

It’s been one year since Hurricane Debby struck Florida, and with hurricane season underway, Alachua County officials are reminding residents to be prepared.

Jen Grice, the county’s Emergency Management Director, says people need to have food and water for at least 72 hours. However, she adds that the most important question to ask is: What will you do if you don’t have power for 10 days?

Grice urges residents to think through scenarios, such as dealing with spoiled food in a refrigerator, and prepare for those situations in advance. “What are you going to do if that happens to you?” Grice said. “Remedy that situation so it doesn’t become your reality again.”

Hurricane Debby caused 18 deaths nationwide.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Sofia Dinka
Sofia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sofia Dinka

