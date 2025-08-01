Gainesville Regional Airport adds flight options for college football season

You can fly directly to some new locations this fall from Gainesville. And that’s thanks to the Florida Gators football team.

It’s part of efforts by both Delta Air Lines and American Airlines to help college football fans follow their teams for away games.

Traveling to and from Gainesville typically requires a layover to a Delta or American hub like Atlanta or Charlotte. But these added flights allow fans to travel to these new locations nonstop.

In October, both Delta and American is offering flights for fans traveling to Gainesville for the University of Texas Longhorns game. Each airline will have a flight from Austin on October 3 with a return flight on October 5.

A week later, American will have a service to College Station, Texas, for the Texas A&M Aggies game. The flight from Gainesville leaves October 10 and returns October 12.

Delta and American are also both providing flights for University of Tennessee Volunteers fans in November, when they play the Gators in Gainesville. American’s flights will be to and from Nashville, while Delta’s will be through Knoxville. Service to Gainesville is on Nov. 21 and returns to Tennessee on Nov. 23.

While American Airlines already offers flights to and from Miami International Airport, they added an additional flight on Sept. 19 and Sept. 21 to help Gators fans travel for the University of Miami Hurricanes game.