The Florida Roundup live from UF - March 7

The Florida Roundup will broadcast live from WUFT's studios in the College of Journalism and Communications on the campus of the University of Florida, and you are invited.
The Florida Roundup

Seating will be open at 11:30 a.m.
Show starts promptly at Noon.

Join us on Friday, March 7 in Studio 2, home of WUFT Amplified, for a live statewide broadcast of The Florida Roundup with host Tom Hudson and the entire team. Click here to register for this event. Seating is free but limited.

Come enjoy a lunch hour with one of public radio’s finest shows.

About The Florida Roundup

Each week, The Florida Roundup brings us up to speed on all things Florida — be it politics, the environment, the economy, culture and more. Join host Tom Hudson for lively discussion with newsmakers, journalists and you!

The Florida Roundup airs Fridays at Noon on WUFT-FM.

