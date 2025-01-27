The Florida Roundup live from UF - March 7

Seating will be open at 11:30 a.m.

Show starts promptly at Noon.

Join us on Friday, March 7 in Studio 2, home of WUFT Amplified, for a live statewide broadcast of The Florida Roundup with host Tom Hudson and the entire team. Click here to register for this event. Seating is free but limited.

Come enjoy a lunch hour with one of public radio’s finest shows.



About The Florida Roundup

Each week, The Florida Roundup brings us up to speed on all things Florida — be it politics, the environment, the economy, culture and more. Join host Tom Hudson for lively discussion with newsmakers, journalists and you!

The Florida Roundup airs Fridays at Noon on WUFT-FM.