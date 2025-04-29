Thursday, July 3, 2025, 6 to 10 p.m.

University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field

Gainesville

Keep up with the action on social media using the hashtag #Fanfares25. Enjoy an evening of live music and spectacular fireworks presented by WUFT-FM, WUFT-TV, and WUFT Classic.

WUFT-FM Morning Edition and WUFT Amplified host Glenn Richards will serve as emcee for the event.

Musical groups include:



The fireworks by Skylighters of Florida will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

For safety reasons, no dogs, sparklers, drones or alcohol are allowed at the event. Coolers are allowed, but may be subject to search by the University of Florida Police Department.

Location:

Flavet Field at the University of Florida, 605 Woodlawn Drive, Gainesville.

Fireworks Show Presenting Sponsor

Special Thanks to our Sponsors