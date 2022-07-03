WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022, 6 to 10 p.m.

University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field

Gainesville

Keep up with the action on social media using the hashtag #Fanfares22. Enjoy an evening of live music and spectacular fireworks presented by WUFT-TV, WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic.

WUFT-FM Morning Edition host Glenn Richards will serve as emcee for the event.

Musical groups include:



The fireworks by Skylighters of Florida will begin at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Food trucks will be on site.

For safety reasons, no dogs, sparklers, drones or alcohol are allowed at the event. Coolers are allowed, but may be subject to search by the University of Florida Police Department.



Highlight: 360 Video of Sooza Brass Band

WUFT’s Fanfares & Fireworks - Sooza Brass Band - Live 360

Road Closure Note:

Museum Road is closed in the vicinity of Gale Lemerand Drive, including the intersection with Lemerand. Woodlawn Drive is only accessible from Museum Road if you are traveling eastbound from the west side of campus, i.e., from the Lake Alice area. If you plan to park in the garages on Gale Lemerand Drive south of Museum Road, they may only be accessed from the Archer Road end of Lemerand. Likewise, the O'Connell Center parking area is best accessed from University Avenue or SW 2nd Ave.

UF has provided this map showing the closures.



Location:

Flavet Field at the University of Florida, 605 Woodlawn Drive, Gainesville.