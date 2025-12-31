Sports fuels Gainesville's economy

During football season, University of Florida football fans hold their breath for a Gator win.

Sports tourism pumps millions of dollars into local economies every year, including Gainesville’s.

When UF wins, fans celebrate. And they spend big at restaurants and Gator merchandise stores.

So, all ships rise . . . when the Gators win, so does Gainesville’s economy. That’s according to Chris McCarty, the director of UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

