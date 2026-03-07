WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo gallery: "Toxic Masculinity Tour" at Plaza of the Americas

WUFT | By Riana Morales
Published March 7, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Onlookers listen as Myron Gaines speaks during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
1 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 01.jpg
Onlookers listen as Myron Gaines speaks during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Sam Zimmermann challenges Myron Gaines’ ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. “He can literally just say ‘F— the Jews’ and people laugh,” he said. “This country is regressing.” (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
2 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 02.jpg
Sam Zimmermann challenges Myron Gaines’ ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. “He can literally just say ‘F— the Jews’ and people laugh,” he said. “This country is regressing.” (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Sam Zimmermann challenges Myron Gaines’ ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
3 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 03.jpg
Sam Zimmermann challenges Myron Gaines’ ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Arya Valeriano, a longtime fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
4 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 06.jpg
Arya Valeriano, a longtime fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Arya Valeriano, a longtime fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
5 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 08.jpg
Arya Valeriano, a longtime fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A crowd watches as someone speaks agaisnt Myron Gaines' ideals on his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at Plaza of the Americas on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
6 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 09.jpg
A crowd watches as someone speaks agaisnt Myron Gaines' ideals on his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at Plaza of the Americas on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Manuel Soto, a fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
7 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 10.jpg
Manuel Soto, a fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Manuel Soto, a fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
8 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 11.jpg
Manuel Soto, a fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A student speaks at the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
9 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 12.jpg
A student speaks at the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A University of Florida student walks away from the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
10 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 14.jpg
A University of Florida student walks away from the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A University of Florida ROTC student speaks at the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
11 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 15.jpg
A University of Florida ROTC student speaks at the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A University of Florida student challenges Myron Gaines' ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
12 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 16.jpg
A University of Florida student challenges Myron Gaines' ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Myron Gaines speaks to a crowd during his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
13 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 19.jpg
Myron Gaines speaks to a crowd during his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Myron Gaines speaks to a crowd during his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
14 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 21.jpg
Myron Gaines speaks to a crowd during his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Myron Gaines walks to his booth during his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
15 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 22.jpg
Myron Gaines walks to his booth during his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A sniper watch over Myron Gaines' Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
16 of 16  — 03062026 Myron Gaines RM 24.jpg
A sniper watch over Myron Gaines' Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)

Myron Gaines visited the Plaza of the Americas during his “Toxic Masculinity Tour,” inviting students to debate his statement, “Women deserve less; prove me wrong.”

The event drew a crowd of students who stopped to watch or challenge the claim as discussions about gender roles and equality unfolded in the campus plaza.

Tags
Arts and Entertainment University of FloridaGainesville
Riana Morales
Riana is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Riana Morales

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required