Photo gallery: "Toxic Masculinity Tour" at Plaza of the Americas
Onlookers listen as Myron Gaines speaks during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Sam Zimmermann challenges Myron Gaines’ ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. “He can literally just say ‘F— the Jews’ and people laugh,” he said. “This country is regressing.” (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Sam Zimmermann challenges Myron Gaines’ ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Arya Valeriano, a longtime fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A crowd watches as someone speaks agaisnt Myron Gaines' ideals on his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at Plaza of the Americas on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Manuel Soto, a fan of Myron Gaines, speaks at the microphone during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A student speaks at the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A University of Florida student walks away from the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A University of Florida ROTC student speaks at the microphone during Myron Gaines’ Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A University of Florida student challenges Myron Gaines' ideals during the Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Myron Gaines speaks to a crowd during his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Myron Gaines walks to his booth during his Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
A sniper watch over Myron Gaines' Toxic Masculinity Tour with Uncensored America at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Myron Gaines visited the Plaza of the Americas during his “Toxic Masculinity Tour,” inviting students to debate his statement, “Women deserve less; prove me wrong.”
The event drew a crowd of students who stopped to watch or challenge the claim as discussions about gender roles and equality unfolded in the campus plaza.