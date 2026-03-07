Stomp the Swamp unites community for autism awareness

Gainesville residents gathered at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday for the 17th annual Stomp the Swamp for Autism Acceptance and Awareness, an event aimed at raising funds and increasing awareness for those on the spectrum.

Hosted by the University of Florida’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD), the event invited participants to walk or run stadium steps while connecting families and communities with resources that support people with autism.

Greg Valcante, an associate professor in the University of Florida’s Department of Psychiatry and a staff member with the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, said the event serves as a fundraiser and as a way to build awareness within the community.

Artwork created by Olivia Lauren See, 10, is displayed during the Stomp the Swamp autism awareness event at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on March 7, 2026. (Matisse Sanchez/WUFT News)

“Stomp the Swamp is a community event to raise autism awareness and acceptance for our community and also to raise funds for our center for autism and related disabilities,” Valcante said.

Valcante explained how funds raised from the event are used in hopes of spreading awareness for autism.

“This money is specifically used for providing safety, information, and materials to families of children who are at risk of wandering away from home, getting lost or worse,” said Valcante.

Valcante also mentioned that money raised from the event goes toward swim lessons for children who are at risk of drowning.

Olivia Lauren See, 10, displays artwork and offers free personalized bookmarks during the Stomp the Swamp autism awareness event at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on March 7, 2026. (Matisse Sanchez/WUFT News)

The event also served as an opportunity for families and other guests to learn about autism resources available throughout the region. The UF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities provides support services to individuals with autism and their families across 14 counties in north central Florida.

The fundraiser also brought together a variety of local organizations and autism awareness providers, giving families an opportunity to learn about therapy programs, after-school activities and other support services available throughout Alachua County.

Lisa Stewart, a parent liaison at Limitless Adventures — an after-school program and summer camp serving children with special needs, said events like Stomp the Swamp not only spread awareness but help connect families with important resources.

“It’s a great opportunity for different organizations in Alachua County to come together where they can find therapists for their children, after-school activities, and meet with other families that are dealing with the same challenges,” said Stewart.

Volunteers host an activity table during the Stomp the Swamp autism awareness event at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on March 7, 2026. (Matisse Sanchez/WUFT News)

With tables providing awareness, resources of information, and support for autism, parents and families flocked to the event, showing their full support for the event.

Lorelie See, whose daughter performed the national anthem at the event, said gatherings like Stomp the Swamp allow families to connect with organizations and other parents who understand their experiences.

“It’s a safe space for kids on the spectrum because the people here are advocates, community members, and private institutions that help families and kids reach their full potential,” said See.

The yearly event hosted by UF’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities continues to grow each year as more families and residents come together to support autism awareness and connect with resources across the region.

Event attendees gather at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the Stomp the Swamp autism awareness fundraiser in Gainesville, Florida, on March 7, 2026. (Matisse Sanchez/WUFT News)

“The Center of Autism and Related Disabilities is an amazing organization that is spearheading a lot of support for both families and teachers as well as organizations around the community, and just making sure everyone is aware of the support available for people on the spectrum is really important,” said Stewart.

Dozens of volunteers and staff members also help by organizing and making sure families’ needs are met at the event through the UF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities.

Kathey Kopacz, a second-year volunteer with the UF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, said the organization works to provide support and relief for individuals on the autism spectrum.

“At UF CARD, we provide free services to those on the spectrum, their families, their schools, and the communities through events such as Stomp the Swamp. One in 31 children are on the autism spectrum so there’s a lot of people in this community that our resources could be helpful,” said Kopacz.

Events such as Stomp the Swamp continue to spread awareness about autism while helping families become more aware of available resources through UF's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities.

The event was a reminder that it serves as not only a fundraiser, but as a larger community of those working together to raise awareness and provide opportunities for those on the spectrum.