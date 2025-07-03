At WUFT, our members are at the heart of everything we do. The WUFT Leadership Society is a special group of donors who choose to invest in the future of public media here in north central Florida.

By joining, you’re not only strengthening trusted news, inspiring stories, and cultural programming—you’re supporting the future of public media in a meaningful way, helping support University of Florida students who will become the next generation of journalists and media leaders through opportunities to provide quality journalism on-air.

Your annual support gives WUFT the resources to inform, educate, and inspire our community on air, online, and in person. Leadership Society members are recognized in our Community Report, in the WUFT lobby, and invited to exclusive events throughout the year.

If you’d like to learn more about the Leadership Society, reach out to members@wuft.org.

Annual WUFT Leadership Society Contribution Levels and Benefits

Major Donor Levels and Benefits Leadership Society Bronze $1,000–$2,499 Leadership Society Silver $2,500–$4,999 Leadership Society Gold $5,000–$9,999 Leadership Society Platinum $10,000+ WUFT-TV or WUFT-FM coffee mug or umbrella (by request*) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ WUFT Passport – Extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programs, including locally produced programs. ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Recognition on the monitor in our lobby, if you wish

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Recognition on WUFT’s website, on air (radio and TV) *by opt-in ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Station Tour with WUFT staff ✔ ✔ Invitations to select WUFT virtual and in-person screenings and special events ✔ ✔ ✔ Basic ($60 value) membership for a friend to include WUFT Passport ✔ ✔ Lunch with WUFT Hosts *Based on availability ✔ ✔ Invitations to virtual and in-person “Meet and Greets” with WUFT producers, hosts, and journalists. ✔ ✔