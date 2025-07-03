WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUFT Leadership Society

At WUFT, our members are at the heart of everything we do. The WUFT Leadership Society is a special group of donors who choose to invest in the future of public media here in north central Florida.

By joining, you’re not only strengthening trusted news, inspiring stories, and cultural programming—you’re supporting the future of public media in a meaningful way, helping support University of Florida students who will become the next generation of journalists and media leaders through opportunities to provide quality journalism on-air.

Your annual support gives WUFT the resources to inform, educate, and inspire our community on air, online, and in person. Leadership Society members are recognized in our Community Report, in the WUFT lobby, and invited to exclusive events throughout the year.

If you’d like to learn more about the Leadership Society, reach out to members@wuft.org.

Annual WUFT Leadership Society Contribution Levels and Benefits

Major Donor Levels and BenefitsLeadership Society Bronze $1,000–$2,499Leadership Society Silver $2,500–$4,999Leadership Society Gold $5,000–$9,999Leadership Society Platinum $10,000+
WUFT-TV or WUFT-FM coffee mug or umbrella (by request*)
WUFT Passport – Extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programs, including locally produced programs.
Recognition on the monitor in our lobby, if you wish
Recognition on WUFT’s website, on air (radio and TV) *by opt-in
Station Tour with WUFT staff
Invitations to select WUFT virtual and in-person screenings and special events
Basic ($60 value) membership for a friend to include WUFT Passport
Lunch with WUFT Hosts *Based on availability
Invitations to virtual and in-person “Meet and Greets” with WUFT producers, hosts, and journalists.
Complimentary tickets to select WUFT sponsored events
“Behind the Scenes” VIP access to special live, local productions (WUFT’s Amplified, WUFT’s Homecoming Parade Coverage) *upon request
Private lunch at WUFT with Station/College Leadership and On Air Host(s) *upon request
Major Donor Levels and BenefitsLeadership  Society Bronze $1,000–$2,499Leadership Society Silver $2,500–$4,999Leadership Society Gold $5,000–$9,999Leadership Society Platinum $10,000+