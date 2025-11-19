Sounds of the Season 2025
77th Sounds of the Season: TraditionsUF Concert Choir, UF Chamber Singers, UF Symphony Orchestra, Gainesville Master Chorale & Friends
Will Kesling, Conductor with Guest Conductors Tiffany Lu & Duncan Wambugu (Kenya)
Thursday & Friday, November 20 & 21, 2026 at the Phillips Center
Sponsored by the University of Florida Office of the President
77th SOUNDS OF THE SEASON: TRADITIONS | For the very first time the Sounds of the Season will be presented on two nights because of popular demand. The concert will open with the tintinnabulation (tintinnabulum is Latin for “bell”) from Century Tower Carillon that gives way to Fantasia of Christmas Bells by the UF Symphony Orchestra and joined in the finale by the Chorus. Special guest conductor, Dr. Duncan Wambugu from Kenyatta University, Nairobi, Kenya, and UF alum, along with Dr. Tiffany Lu, UF Symphony Orchestra Conductor will share the podium with Dr. Kesling. The concert will close with a rousing contemporary arrangement Gloria (Angels We Have Heard on High) that should cause you to dance in your seats.
The UF School of Music presents the 76th Sounds of the Season - Songs of Hope & Joy, filmed Friday, November 22, 2024 at the Phillips Center.
The University of Florida’s School of Music presents the 75th Sounds of the Season–Rejoice and Be Merry: A Diamond Jubilee, taped live Sunday, December 3, 2023 in the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
The UF School of Music presents the 74th Sounds of the Season, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Phillips Center.