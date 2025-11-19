Sounds of the Season 2025

77th Sounds of the Season: TraditionsUF Concert Choir, UF Chamber Singers, UF Symphony Orchestra, Gainesville Master Chorale & Friends

Will Kesling, Conductor with Guest Conductors Tiffany Lu & Duncan Wambugu (Kenya)

Thursday & Friday, November 20 & 21, 2026 at the Phillips Center

Sponsored by the University of Florida Office of the President

77th SOUNDS OF THE SEASON: TRADITIONS | For the very first time the Sounds of the Season will be presented on two nights because of popular demand. The concert will open with the tintinnabulation (tintinnabulum is Latin for “bell”) from Century Tower Carillon that gives way to Fantasia of Christmas Bells by the UF Symphony Orchestra and joined in the finale by the Chorus. Special guest conductor, Dr. Duncan Wambugu from Kenyatta University, Nairobi, Kenya, and UF alum, along with Dr. Tiffany Lu, UF Symphony Orchestra Conductor will share the podium with Dr. Kesling. The concert will close with a rousing contemporary arrangement Gloria (Angels We Have Heard on High) that should cause you to dance in your seats.